The highlight of this year's Fourth of July party doesn't have to be fireworks lighting up the sky.

Instead, but your creativity to work in the kitchen to make one of these show-stopping red, white, and blue dishes to win over your guests.

American Flag Cheesecake Recipe

This is for your guests who want to feel like they're eating healthy while also indulging in some sweet dessert during the holiday.

American flag cheesecake isn't exactly "cheesecake," but it's pretty darn close. It combines many of the elements of a traditional cheesecake and features a flag on top created by using fresh fruit.

Red, White And Blue Watermelon Salad Recipe

There are a few different versions of this recipe, but the star of the show is the diced watermelon.

The salad mixes the red watermelon with blueberries and either feta cheese or jicama for the white. Add an extra flavor note by dropping in a pinch of mint.

How To Make An American Flag Charcuterie Board

You turn making a red, white and blue charcuterie board into a quick process or something that you meticulously design. The key is to find enough red, white and blue elements to lay out the flag on your board.

For the red, think tomatoes, berries, or even a stripe of pepper jam. The white can be crackers or white chocolate-covered pretzels. Blue is a little tricky since you're mostly relegated to using berries.

Patriotic Berry Trifle Recipe

This may be one of the easiest desserts you'll make this Fourth of July. Only four ingredients are required:

Store-bought angel food cake

Instant pudding

Whipped topping

Berries

As a bonus, you can even arrange the berries on top to form the shape of a star.

Red, White And Blue Drinks

Your guest will need something to wash all of that down. You can keep the theme going by creating this red, white and blue drink.

Start with a base of fruit punch, top that with a layer of white juice (Hawaiian Punch has a coconut drink that is perfect for this) and then finish it off with some blue raspberry flavor syrup.

This is a kid-friendly drink. You'll have to use your imagination to turn it into something for adults.

