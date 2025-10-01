The Top Small Towns for Taking in the Fall Foliage
The feeling of change that permeates the air during the fall affects everyone in different ways.
It may sway you to make a career switch or try out a new hairstyle. It can make you nostalgic or want to spend more time with family. It can also inspire a desire to spend more time outside, admiring the nature that we often take for granted—and what better time than in autumn?
Using an aggregate of visitor reviews and expert analysis from U.S News & World Report, Travel + Leisure, and Country Living, Stacker found the top small towns and villages you should visit to take in prime leaf-peeping this fall. For each town, we include top foliage hotspots and local histories worth exploring.
