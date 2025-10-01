The feeling of change that permeates the air during the fall affects everyone in different ways.

It may sway you to make a career switch or try out a new hairstyle. It can make you nostalgic or want to spend more time with family. It can also inspire a desire to spend more time outside, admiring the nature that we often take for granted—and what better time than in autumn?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: 35 Photos of the Best National Parks to See Vivid Fall Colors

Vermont Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Using an aggregate of visitor reviews and expert analysis from U.S News & World Report, Travel + Leisure, and Country Living, Stacker found the top small towns and villages you should visit to take in prime leaf-peeping this fall. For each town, we include top foliage hotspots and local histories worth exploring.