We rounded up the best images from the world of sports in the past week to take you inside the action.

While the championship series in both the NHL and NBA continued, Major League Baseball saw plenty of late-inning drama and walkoff wins.

See photos from that action, plus U.S. Open golf and one of the best tennis shots you've ever seen.

Late-Inning Baseball Heroics and U.S. Open Golf Frustration: Best Sports Photos Of The Week Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll