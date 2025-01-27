Troubled Retail Chain Selling 500 Store Leases in These 47 States

One of the hardest hit retail chains in recent years is ready to dump hundreds of store leases across the U.S.

What's Next For Big Lots?

Big Lots was acquired out of bankruptcy court at the last minute to start this year. Several locations have already closed with others possibly getting a new look.

According to Business of Home some locations will continue to carry Big Lots branding while others will be retooled to be "less furniture-centric" and possibly go by a different name.

Many of the storefronts and distribution centers were sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners. According to the Clarion Ledger, the company has plans to keep 200-400 Big Lots locations open at this time.

With nearly 900 Big Lots stores scattered across the U.S., that leaves a whole lot of empty storefronts. But that might be changing soon.

Big Lots Leases Being Sold In 47 States

Gordon Brothers has listed more than 500 store leases for sale on its website. According to information posted by the company, the leases are for buildings that range in size from 18,963 to 54,933 square feet.

If the company is moving on from these locations, it may provide a sign for what's to come for many Big Lots across the country.

Here are the cities in 47 states where Big Lots leases are being sold off:

Alabama:

  • Andalusia
  • Auburn
  • Dothan
  • Florence
  • Foley
  • Hoover
  • Montgomery
  • Rainbow City

Arkansas:

  • Benton
  • Conway
  • Fort Smith
  • Harrison
  • Hot Springs National Park
  • Jonesboro
  • Mountain Home
  • Paragould
  • Searcy

Arizona:

  • Bullhead City
  • Casa Grande
  • Glendale
  • Kingman
  • Phoenix
  • Show Low
  • Sierra Vista
  • Yuma

California:

  • Apple Valley
  • Bakersfield
  • Buena Park
  • Clovis
  • La Cañada Flintridge
  • Los Angeles
  • Modesto
  • Murrieta
  • Northridge
  • Port Hueneme
  • Redding
  • Redondo Beach
  • Rialto
  • Tulare
Colorado:

  • Aurora
  • Brighton
  • Lakewood
  • Pueblo

Connecticut:

  • Bristol
  • Derby
  • East Hartford
  • Middletown
  • North Haven
  • Wallingford

Delaware:

  • Dover
  • Newark
  • Wilmington

Florida:

  • Apopka
  • Avon Park
  • Bradenton
  • Callaway
  • Clearwater
  • Cocoa
  • Coral Springs
  • Crestview
  • Dade City
  • Deland
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Fort Myers
  • Fort Pierce
  • Fort Walton Beach
  • Gainesville
  • Greenacres
  • Haines City
  • Jacksonville
  • Kissimmee
  • Lake City
  • Lakeland
  • Land O Lakes
  • Leesburg
  • Miami
  • Ocala
  • Orange City
  • Orlando
  • Palatka
  • Panama City
  • Pembroke Pines
  • Pensacola
  • Plant City
  • Port Charlotte
  • Port Orange
  • Sarasota
  • St. Petersburg
  • Tampa
  • Venice
  • Zephyrhills

Georgia:

  • Atlanta
  • Cartersville
  • Columbus
  • Dalton
  • Douglasville
  • Gainesville
  • Griffin
  • Hinesville
  • Kennesaw
  • Monroe
  • Newman
  • Warner Robins

Iowa:

  • Burlington

Idaho:

  • Coeur D Alene
  • Idaho Falls
  • Lewiston
  • Meridian
Illinois:

  • Alton
  • Bourbonnais
  • Danville
  • East Peoria
  • Franklin Park
  • Galesburg
  • Mattoon
  • Moline
  • Mount Vernon
  • Peoria
  • Peru
  • Quincy
  • Springfield
  • Wood Dale

Indiana:

  • Anderson
  • Aurora
  • Bloomington
  • Clarksville
  • Fort Wayne
  • Franklin
  • Greenfield
  • Indianapolis
  • Lafayette
  • Logansport
  • Marion
  • Michigan City
  • Mishawaka
  • New Albany
  • Portage
  • Schererville
  • Shelbyville
  • South Bend
  • Speedway
  • Terre Haute

Kansas:

  • Pittsburg
  • Shawnee
  • Topeka

Kentucky:

  • Bowling Green
  • Corbin
  • Frankfort
  • Georgetown
  • Louisville
  • Mayfield
  • Owensboro
  • Paducah
  • Prestonburg
  • Richmond

Louisiana:

  • Chalmette
  • Covington
  • Gonzalez
  • La Place
  • Lake Charles
  • Slidell
  • Thibodaux
  • West Monroe

Massachusetts:

  • Attleboro
  • Auburn
  • Billerica
  • Fairhaven
  • Fitchburg
  • Franklin
  • Gardner
  • Lynn
  • Methuen
  • Milford
  • Pittsfield
  • Plymouth
  • Raynham
  • Revere
  • Springfield
  • Swansea
  • Webster

Maryland:

  • Chester
  • Dundalk
  • Easton
  • Edgewood
  • Elkton
  • Frederick
  • Frostburg
  • Glen Burnie
  • Hagerstown
  • Middle River
  • Montgomery Village
  • Parkville
  • Prince Frederick
  • Rising Sun
  • Salisbury
  • Waldorf
  • Westminster

Maine:

  • Auburn
  • Augusta
  • Bunswick
  • Farmington

Michigan:

  • Alpene
  • Battle Creek
  • Bay City
  • Chesterfield
  • Dearborn
  • Eastpointe
  • Grand Rapids
  • Monroe
  • Muskegon
  • Niles
  • Sault Sainte Marie
  • Southfield
  • Southgate
  • Sterling Heights
  • Westland

Minnesota:

  • Blaine

Mississippi:

  • Diberville
  • Gulfport
  • Pascagoula

Missouri:

  • Blue Springs
  • Fenton
  • Joplin
  • Lebanon
  • Rolla
  • Sedalia
  • Springfield
  • Washington
  • Webster Groves
  • West Plains

Montana:

  • Billings

Nebraska:

  • Omaha

Nevada:

  • Carson City
  • Las Vegas
  • Sparks
New Hampshire:

  • Belmont
  • Derry
  • Goffstown
  • Nashua

New Jersey:

  • Barnegat
  • Beverly
  • Brick
  • Cape May
  • Clifton
  • Dover
  • Hamilton
  • Lumbertown
  • Middleton
  • Millville
  • Sicklerville
  • Somers Point
  • South Plainfield
  • Toms River
  • West Deptford

New Mexico:

  • Albuquerque
  • Carlsbad
  • Clovis
  • Farmington
  • Gallup
  • Hobbs
  • Las Cruces
  • Rio Rancho
  • Roswell
  • Santa Fe

New York:

  • Amsterdam
  • Auburn
  • Brockport
  • Buffalo
  • Chaffee
  • Clifton Park
  • Collins
  • Copiague
  • Cortland
  • Dansville
  • Depew
  • Dunkirk
  • East Rochester
  • Elmira
  • Granville
  • Greenwich
  • Hamburg
  • Hamilton
  • Hicksville
  • Holbrook
  • Jamestown
  • Kingston
  • Liverpool
  • Lockport
  • Malone
  • Massena
  • Mattydale
  • Newburgh
  • Niagara Falls
  • Olean
  • Ontario
  • Oswego
  • Painted Post
  • Palatine Bridge
  • Potsdam
  • Pulaski
  • Rochester
  • Rome
  • Saugerties
  • Tonawanda
  • Utica
  • Vestal
  • Wappingers Falls
  • Watertown
  • West Babylon
  • West Seneca

North Carolina:

  • Arden
  • Winston-Salem

North Dakota:

  • Bismarck

Ohio:

  • Ashtabula
  • Bowling Green
  • Brunswick
  • Chardon
  • Circleville
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Coshocton
  • Delaware
  • Dublin
  • East Liverpool
  • Findlay
  • Heath
  • Holland
  • Huber Heights
  • Lima
  • Marysville
  • Piqua
  • Portsmouth
  • Tiffin
  • Trotwood
  • Willoughby
  • Youngstown

Oklahoma:

  • Ada
  • Ardmore
  • Bartlesville
  • Broken Arrow
  • Durant
  • Edmond
  • Midwest City
  • Muskogee
  • Norman
  • Oklahoma City
  • Owasso
  • Tulsa
  • Yukon

Oregon:

  • Bend
  • Hermiston
  • Klamath Falls
  • Medford
  • Roseburg

Pennsylvania:

  • Allentown
  • Altoona
  • Belle Vernon
  • Bradford
  • Bridgeville
  • Burnham
  • East Stroudsburg
  • Hermitage
  • Hummelstown
  • Leechburg
  • Luzerne
  • Muncy
  • North Versailles
  • Philadelphia
  • Reading
  • Shippensburg
  • Souderton
  • State College
  • West Hazelton
  • West Mifflin
  • Whitehall

Rhode Island:

  • Warwick

South Carolina:

  • Anderson
  • Camden
  • Gaffney
  • Greenville
  • Greer
  • Spartanburg

Tennessee:

  • Bristol
  • Elizabethton
  • Hermitage
  • Knoxville
  • Millington
  • Springfield

Texas:

  • Abiliene
  • Amarillo
  • Arlington
  • Austin
  • Bedford
  • Browsville
  • Brownwood
  • Burleson
  • Carrollton
  • Cedar Park
  • Cleburne
  • Conroe
  • Converse
  • Corpus Christi
  • Corsicana
  • Dallas
  • Desoto
  • Edinburg
  • El Paso
  • Farmers Branch
  • Fort Worth
  • Granbury
  • Greenville
  • Harlingen
  • Houston
  • Humble
  • Irving
  • Kelly
  • Kerrville
  • Killeen
  • Lake Jackson
  • Lake Worth
  • Laredo
  • Lewisville
  • Longview
  • Lubbock
  • Lufkin
  • Marshall
  • McKinney
  • Mesquite
  • Mount Pleasant
  • New Braunfels
  • Pasadena
  • Porter
  • Rockwall
  • Rowlett
  • San Antonio
  • Sherman
  • Sugar Land
  • Texarkana
  • Tyler
  • Victoria
  • Waco
  • Waxahachie
  • Weatherford
  • Webster
  • Weslaco
  • Wichita Falls

Utah:

  • South Ogden

Virginia:

  • Culpepper
  • Danville
  • Galax
  • Gloucester
  • Harrisonburg
  • Henrico
  • Richmond
  • Suffolk
  • Virginia Beach

Vermont:

  • Essex Junction
  • Morrisville

Washington:

  • Kennewick
  • Longview
  • Moses Lake
  • Yakima

West Virginia:

  • Moundsville
  • Vienna

Wisconsin:

  • Green Bay
  • Milwaukee

Wyoming:

  • Casper

