Troubled Retail Chain Selling 500 Store Leases in These 47 States
One of the hardest hit retail chains in recent years is ready to dump hundreds of store leases across the U.S.
What's Next For Big Lots?
Big Lots was acquired out of bankruptcy court at the last minute to start this year. Several locations have already closed with others possibly getting a new look.
According to Business of Home some locations will continue to carry Big Lots branding while others will be retooled to be "less furniture-centric" and possibly go by a different name.
Many of the storefronts and distribution centers were sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners. According to the Clarion Ledger, the company has plans to keep 200-400 Big Lots locations open at this time.
With nearly 900 Big Lots stores scattered across the U.S., that leaves a whole lot of empty storefronts. But that might be changing soon.
Big Lots Leases Being Sold In 47 States
Gordon Brothers has listed more than 500 store leases for sale on its website. According to information posted by the company, the leases are for buildings that range in size from 18,963 to 54,933 square feet.
If the company is moving on from these locations, it may provide a sign for what's to come for many Big Lots across the country.
Here are the cities in 47 states where Big Lots leases are being sold off:
Alabama:
- Andalusia
- Auburn
- Dothan
- Florence
- Foley
- Hoover
- Montgomery
- Rainbow City
Arkansas:
- Benton
- Conway
- Fort Smith
- Harrison
- Hot Springs National Park
- Jonesboro
- Mountain Home
- Paragould
- Searcy
Arizona:
- Bullhead City
- Casa Grande
- Glendale
- Kingman
- Phoenix
- Show Low
- Sierra Vista
- Yuma
California:
- Apple Valley
- Bakersfield
- Buena Park
- Clovis
- La Cañada Flintridge
- Los Angeles
- Modesto
- Murrieta
- Northridge
- Port Hueneme
- Redding
- Redondo Beach
- Rialto
- Tulare
Colorado:
- Aurora
- Brighton
- Lakewood
- Pueblo
Connecticut:
- Bristol
- Derby
- East Hartford
- Middletown
- North Haven
- Wallingford
Delaware:
- Dover
- Newark
- Wilmington
Florida:
- Apopka
- Avon Park
- Bradenton
- Callaway
- Clearwater
- Cocoa
- Coral Springs
- Crestview
- Dade City
- Deland
- Fort Lauderdale
- Fort Myers
- Fort Pierce
- Fort Walton Beach
- Gainesville
- Greenacres
- Haines City
- Jacksonville
- Kissimmee
- Lake City
- Lakeland
- Land O Lakes
- Leesburg
- Miami
- Ocala
- Orange City
- Orlando
- Palatka
- Panama City
- Pembroke Pines
- Pensacola
- Plant City
- Port Charlotte
- Port Orange
- Sarasota
- St. Petersburg
- Tampa
- Venice
- Zephyrhills
Georgia:
- Atlanta
- Cartersville
- Columbus
- Dalton
- Douglasville
- Gainesville
- Griffin
- Hinesville
- Kennesaw
- Monroe
- Newman
- Warner Robins
Iowa:
- Burlington
Idaho:
- Coeur D Alene
- Idaho Falls
- Lewiston
- Meridian
Illinois:
- Alton
- Bourbonnais
- Danville
- East Peoria
- Franklin Park
- Galesburg
- Mattoon
- Moline
- Mount Vernon
- Peoria
- Peru
- Quincy
- Springfield
- Wood Dale
Indiana:
- Anderson
- Aurora
- Bloomington
- Clarksville
- Fort Wayne
- Franklin
- Greenfield
- Indianapolis
- Lafayette
- Logansport
- Marion
- Michigan City
- Mishawaka
- New Albany
- Portage
- Schererville
- Shelbyville
- South Bend
- Speedway
- Terre Haute
Kansas:
- Pittsburg
- Shawnee
- Topeka
Kentucky:
- Bowling Green
- Corbin
- Frankfort
- Georgetown
- Louisville
- Mayfield
- Owensboro
- Paducah
- Prestonburg
- Richmond
Louisiana:
- Chalmette
- Covington
- Gonzalez
- La Place
- Lake Charles
- Slidell
- Thibodaux
- West Monroe
Massachusetts:
- Attleboro
- Auburn
- Billerica
- Fairhaven
- Fitchburg
- Franklin
- Gardner
- Lynn
- Methuen
- Milford
- Pittsfield
- Plymouth
- Raynham
- Revere
- Springfield
- Swansea
- Webster
Maryland:
- Chester
- Dundalk
- Easton
- Edgewood
- Elkton
- Frederick
- Frostburg
- Glen Burnie
- Hagerstown
- Middle River
- Montgomery Village
- Parkville
- Prince Frederick
- Rising Sun
- Salisbury
- Waldorf
- Westminster
Maine:
- Auburn
- Augusta
- Bunswick
- Farmington
Michigan:
- Alpene
- Battle Creek
- Bay City
- Chesterfield
- Dearborn
- Eastpointe
- Grand Rapids
- Monroe
- Muskegon
- Niles
- Sault Sainte Marie
- Southfield
- Southgate
- Sterling Heights
- Westland
Minnesota:
- Blaine
Mississippi:
- Diberville
- Gulfport
- Pascagoula
Missouri:
- Blue Springs
- Fenton
- Joplin
- Lebanon
- Rolla
- Sedalia
- Springfield
- Washington
- Webster Groves
- West Plains
Montana:
- Billings
Nebraska:
- Omaha
Nevada:
- Carson City
- Las Vegas
- Sparks
New Hampshire:
- Belmont
- Derry
- Goffstown
- Nashua
New Jersey:
- Barnegat
- Beverly
- Brick
- Cape May
- Clifton
- Dover
- Hamilton
- Lumbertown
- Middleton
- Millville
- Sicklerville
- Somers Point
- South Plainfield
- Toms River
- West Deptford
New Mexico:
- Albuquerque
- Carlsbad
- Clovis
- Farmington
- Gallup
- Hobbs
- Las Cruces
- Rio Rancho
- Roswell
- Santa Fe
New York:
- Amsterdam
- Auburn
- Brockport
- Buffalo
- Chaffee
- Clifton Park
- Collins
- Copiague
- Cortland
- Dansville
- Depew
- Dunkirk
- East Rochester
- Elmira
- Granville
- Greenwich
- Hamburg
- Hamilton
- Hicksville
- Holbrook
- Jamestown
- Kingston
- Liverpool
- Lockport
- Malone
- Massena
- Mattydale
- Newburgh
- Niagara Falls
- Olean
- Ontario
- Oswego
- Painted Post
- Palatine Bridge
- Potsdam
- Pulaski
- Rochester
- Rome
- Saugerties
- Tonawanda
- Utica
- Vestal
- Wappingers Falls
- Watertown
- West Babylon
- West Seneca
North Carolina:
- Arden
- Winston-Salem
North Dakota:
- Bismarck
Ohio:
- Ashtabula
- Bowling Green
- Brunswick
- Chardon
- Circleville
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Coshocton
- Delaware
- Dublin
- East Liverpool
- Findlay
- Heath
- Holland
- Huber Heights
- Lima
- Marysville
- Piqua
- Portsmouth
- Tiffin
- Trotwood
- Willoughby
- Youngstown
Oklahoma:
- Ada
- Ardmore
- Bartlesville
- Broken Arrow
- Durant
- Edmond
- Midwest City
- Muskogee
- Norman
- Oklahoma City
- Owasso
- Tulsa
- Yukon
Oregon:
- Bend
- Hermiston
- Klamath Falls
- Medford
- Roseburg
Pennsylvania:
- Allentown
- Altoona
- Belle Vernon
- Bradford
- Bridgeville
- Burnham
- East Stroudsburg
- Hermitage
- Hummelstown
- Leechburg
- Luzerne
- Muncy
- North Versailles
- Philadelphia
- Reading
- Shippensburg
- Souderton
- State College
- West Hazelton
- West Mifflin
- Whitehall
Rhode Island:
- Warwick
South Carolina:
- Anderson
- Camden
- Gaffney
- Greenville
- Greer
- Spartanburg
Tennessee:
- Bristol
- Elizabethton
- Hermitage
- Knoxville
- Millington
- Springfield
Texas:
- Abiliene
- Amarillo
- Arlington
- Austin
- Bedford
- Browsville
- Brownwood
- Burleson
- Carrollton
- Cedar Park
- Cleburne
- Conroe
- Converse
- Corpus Christi
- Corsicana
- Dallas
- Desoto
- Edinburg
- El Paso
- Farmers Branch
- Fort Worth
- Granbury
- Greenville
- Harlingen
- Houston
- Humble
- Irving
- Kelly
- Kerrville
- Killeen
- Lake Jackson
- Lake Worth
- Laredo
- Lewisville
- Longview
- Lubbock
- Lufkin
- Marshall
- McKinney
- Mesquite
- Mount Pleasant
- New Braunfels
- Pasadena
- Porter
- Rockwall
- Rowlett
- San Antonio
- Sherman
- Sugar Land
- Texarkana
- Tyler
- Victoria
- Waco
- Waxahachie
- Weatherford
- Webster
- Weslaco
- Wichita Falls
Utah:
- South Ogden
Virginia:
- Culpepper
- Danville
- Galax
- Gloucester
- Harrisonburg
- Henrico
- Richmond
- Suffolk
- Virginia Beach
Vermont:
- Essex Junction
- Morrisville
Washington:
- Kennewick
- Longview
- Moses Lake
- Yakima
West Virginia:
- Moundsville
- Vienna
Wisconsin:
- Green Bay
- Milwaukee
Wyoming:
- Casper
