Troubled Retail Chain Selling 500 Store Leases in These 47 States

One of the hardest hit retail chains in recent years is ready to dump hundreds of store leases across the U.S.

What's Next For Big Lots?

Big Lots was acquired out of bankruptcy court at the last minute to start this year. Several locations have already closed with others possibly getting a new look.

According to Business of Home some locations will continue to carry Big Lots branding while others will be retooled to be "less furniture-centric" and possibly go by a different name.

Many of the storefronts and distribution centers were sold to Gordon Brothers Retail Partners. According to the Clarion Ledger, the company has plans to keep 200-400 Big Lots locations open at this time.

With nearly 900 Big Lots stores scattered across the U.S., that leaves a whole lot of empty storefronts. But that might be changing soon.

Discount Store Big Lots Files For Bankruptcy Getty Images loading...

Big Lots Leases Being Sold In 47 States

Gordon Brothers has listed more than 500 store leases for sale on its website. According to information posted by the company, the leases are for buildings that range in size from 18,963 to 54,933 square feet.

If the company is moving on from these locations, it may provide a sign for what's to come for many Big Lots across the country.

Here are the cities in 47 states where Big Lots leases are being sold off:

Alabama:

Andalusia

Auburn

Dothan

Florence

Foley

Hoover

Montgomery

Rainbow City

Arkansas:

Benton

Conway

Fort Smith

Harrison

Hot Springs National Park

Jonesboro

Mountain Home

Paragould

Searcy

Arizona:

Bullhead City

Casa Grande

Glendale

Kingman

Phoenix

Show Low

Sierra Vista

Yuma

California:

Apple Valley

Bakersfield

Buena Park

Clovis

La Cañada Flintridge

Los Angeles

Modesto

Murrieta

Northridge

Port Hueneme

Redding

Redondo Beach

Rialto

Tulare

Big Lots Earnings Disapoints Investors, Stock Price Falls Getty Images loading...

Colorado:

Aurora

Brighton

Lakewood

Pueblo

Connecticut:

Bristol

Derby

East Hartford

Middletown

North Haven

Wallingford

Delaware:

Dover

Newark

Wilmington

Florida:

Apopka

Avon Park

Bradenton

Callaway

Clearwater

Cocoa

Coral Springs

Crestview

Dade City

Deland

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Myers

Fort Pierce

Fort Walton Beach

Gainesville

Greenacres

Haines City

Jacksonville

Kissimmee

Lake City

Lakeland

Land O Lakes

Leesburg

Miami

Ocala

Orange City

Orlando

Palatka

Panama City

Pembroke Pines

Pensacola

Plant City

Port Charlotte

Port Orange

Sarasota

St. Petersburg

Tampa

Venice

Zephyrhills

Georgia:

Atlanta

Cartersville

Columbus

Dalton

Douglasville

Gainesville

Griffin

Hinesville

Kennesaw

Monroe

Newman

Warner Robins

Iowa:

Burlington

Idaho:

Coeur D Alene

Idaho Falls

Lewiston

Meridian

Discount Store Big Lots Files For Bankruptcy Getty Images loading...

Illinois:

Alton

Bourbonnais

Danville

East Peoria

Franklin Park

Galesburg

Mattoon

Moline

Mount Vernon

Peoria

Peru

Quincy

Springfield

Wood Dale

Indiana:

Anderson

Aurora

Bloomington

Clarksville

Fort Wayne

Franklin

Greenfield

Indianapolis

Lafayette

Logansport

Marion

Michigan City

Mishawaka

New Albany

Portage

Schererville

Shelbyville

South Bend

Speedway

Terre Haute

Kansas:

Pittsburg

Shawnee

Topeka

Kentucky:

Bowling Green

Corbin

Frankfort

Georgetown

Louisville

Mayfield

Owensboro

Paducah

Prestonburg

Richmond

Louisiana:

Chalmette

Covington

Gonzalez

La Place

Lake Charles

Slidell

Thibodaux

West Monroe

Massachusetts:

Attleboro

Auburn

Billerica

Fairhaven

Fitchburg

Franklin

Gardner

Lynn

Methuen

Milford

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Raynham

Revere

Springfield

Swansea

Webster

Maryland:

Chester

Dundalk

Easton

Edgewood

Elkton

Frederick

Frostburg

Glen Burnie

Hagerstown

Middle River

Montgomery Village

Parkville

Prince Frederick

Rising Sun

Salisbury

Waldorf

Westminster

Maine:

Auburn

Augusta

Bunswick

Farmington

Michigan:

Alpene

Battle Creek

Bay City

Chesterfield

Dearborn

Eastpointe

Grand Rapids

Monroe

Muskegon

Niles

Sault Sainte Marie

Southfield

Southgate

Sterling Heights

Westland

Minnesota:

Blaine

Mississippi:

Diberville

Gulfport

Pascagoula

Missouri:

Blue Springs

Fenton

Joplin

Lebanon

Rolla

Sedalia

Springfield

Washington

Webster Groves

West Plains

Montana:

Billings

Nebraska:

Omaha

Nevada:

Carson City

Las Vegas

Sparks

Discount Store Big Lots Files For Bankruptcy Getty Images loading...

New Hampshire:

Belmont

Derry

Goffstown

Nashua

New Jersey:

Barnegat

Beverly

Brick

Cape May

Clifton

Dover

Hamilton

Lumbertown

Middleton

Millville

Sicklerville

Somers Point

South Plainfield

Toms River

West Deptford

New Mexico:

Albuquerque

Carlsbad

Clovis

Farmington

Gallup

Hobbs

Las Cruces

Rio Rancho

Roswell

Santa Fe

New York:

Amsterdam

Auburn

Brockport

Buffalo

Chaffee

Clifton Park

Collins

Copiague

Cortland

Dansville

Depew

Dunkirk

East Rochester

Elmira

Granville

Greenwich

Hamburg

Hamilton

Hicksville

Holbrook

Jamestown

Kingston

Liverpool

Lockport

Malone

Massena

Mattydale

Newburgh

Niagara Falls

Olean

Ontario

Oswego

Painted Post

Palatine Bridge

Potsdam

Pulaski

Rochester

Rome

Saugerties

Tonawanda

Utica

Vestal

Wappingers Falls

Watertown

West Babylon

West Seneca

North Carolina:

Arden

Winston-Salem

North Dakota:

Bismarck

Ohio:

Ashtabula

Bowling Green

Brunswick

Chardon

Circleville

Cleveland

Columbus

Coshocton

Delaware

Dublin

East Liverpool

Findlay

Heath

Holland

Huber Heights

Lima

Marysville

Piqua

Portsmouth

Tiffin

Trotwood

Willoughby

Youngstown

Oklahoma:

Ada

Ardmore

Bartlesville

Broken Arrow

Durant

Edmond

Midwest City

Muskogee

Norman

Oklahoma City

Owasso

Tulsa

Yukon

Oregon:

Bend

Hermiston

Klamath Falls

Medford

Roseburg

Pennsylvania:

Allentown

Altoona

Belle Vernon

Bradford

Bridgeville

Burnham

East Stroudsburg

Hermitage

Hummelstown

Leechburg

Luzerne

Muncy

North Versailles

Philadelphia

Reading

Shippensburg

Souderton

State College

West Hazelton

West Mifflin

Whitehall

Rhode Island:

Warwick

South Carolina:

Anderson

Camden

Gaffney

Greenville

Greer

Spartanburg

Tennessee:

Bristol

Elizabethton

Hermitage

Knoxville

Millington

Springfield

Texas:

Abiliene

Amarillo

Arlington

Austin

Bedford

Browsville

Brownwood

Burleson

Carrollton

Cedar Park

Cleburne

Conroe

Converse

Corpus Christi

Corsicana

Dallas

Desoto

Edinburg

El Paso

Farmers Branch

Fort Worth

Granbury

Greenville

Harlingen

Houston

Humble

Irving

Kelly

Kerrville

Killeen

Lake Jackson

Lake Worth

Laredo

Lewisville

Longview

Lubbock

Lufkin

Marshall

McKinney

Mesquite

Mount Pleasant

New Braunfels

Pasadena

Porter

Rockwall

Rowlett

San Antonio

Sherman

Sugar Land

Texarkana

Tyler

Victoria

Waco

Waxahachie

Weatherford

Webster

Weslaco

Wichita Falls

Utah:

South Ogden

Virginia:

Culpepper

Danville

Galax

Gloucester

Harrisonburg

Henrico

Richmond

Suffolk

Virginia Beach

Vermont:

Essex Junction

Morrisville

Washington:

Kennewick

Longview

Moses Lake

Yakima

West Virginia:

Moundsville

Vienna

Wisconsin:

Green Bay

Milwaukee

Wyoming:

Casper