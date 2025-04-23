Big Lots Reopening More Than 100 Stores in Triumphant Comeback; Here’s Where
Big Lots isn't going away just yet after a recent announcement that the chain will reopen more than 100 stores.
Why Is Big Lots Reopening Stores?
Discount wholesaler Big Lots made headlines at the beginning of the year as it waded into financial peril. The chain was on the brink of closing for good before it was acquired out of bankruptcy at the last minute.
Some of the stores and distribution centers were sold to Gordon Brothers Retail partners, while hundreds of remaining stores were put up for sale in late January.
Another discount retailer, Ollie's, has purchased 63 former Big Lots leases in the past year.
Another company, Variety Wholesalers, also jumped at the chance to grab some of the properties. And the company has plans to reopen the stores under the Big Lots name.
Where Is Big Lots Reopening?
Variety Wholesalers initially announced the first wave of Big Lots stores would reopen on April 10 in the following locations.
- KENTUCKY: 1342 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling, KY
- LOUISIANA: 755 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA
- MISSISSIPPI: 2605 W Main St, Tupelo, MS; 5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, MS
- NORTH CAROLINA: 1432 E Dixie Dr, Asheboro, NC
- TENNESSEE: 1041 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN; 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN; 220 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson, TN
- VIRGINIA: 2911 Hershberger Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
With the second wave approaching, the company has announced the next set of locations that will reopen on May 1. Fast Company is reporting the following Big Lots are included in wave 2:
Alabama
- 5363 Hwy 90 W Ste C, Mobile, AL 36619
- 603 US Hwy 72 W, Athens, AL 35611
- 1820 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601
Georgia
- 558 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742
- 323 Habersham Village Cir, Cornelia, GA 30531
- 110 E Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602
- 2708 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906
Indiana
- 195 S US Hwy 231, Jasper, IN 47546
Kentucky
- 200 Sycamore St Ste 151, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
- 472 Eastern Byp, Richmond, KY 40475
- 1714 Perryville Rd Ste 400, Danville, KY 40422
- 942 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, KY 42141
Michigan
- 4157 E. Court Street, Burton, MI 48509
- 5112 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507
- 7651 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48316
North Carolina
- 1504 N Bridge St, Elkin, NC 28621
- 1826 W US Hwy 421 Ste K, Wilkesboro, NC 28697
- 526c US Highway 70 SW, Hickory, NC 28602
- 2587 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052
- 1328 Carter St, Mount Airy, NC 27030
- 1063 Yadkinville Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028
- 100 Westwood Village Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012
- 12295 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest, NC 27587
- 1110 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
- 955 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- 4956 Long Beach Rd SE Ste 8, Southport, NC 28461
- 2407 N Herritage St Ste E, Kinston, NC 28501
Ohio
- 4331 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren, OH 44483
- 7100 South Ave, Boardman, OH 44512
- 1965 W State St, Alliance, OH 44601
- 498 Cadiz Rd, Wintersville, OH 43953
- 56104 National Rd, Bridgeport, OH 43912
- 6300 E Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Pennsylvania
- 866 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Archbald, PA 18403
- 1010 O’Neill Hwy, Dunmore, PA 18512
- 7405 Westbranch Hwy, Lewisburg, PA 17837
South Carolina
- 2349 Cherry Rd Ste 79, Rock Hill, SC 29732
- 1000 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29303
- 915 S St Ste A, Simpsonville, SC 29681
- 1023A S Pendleton St, Easley, SC 29642
Tennessee
- 1262 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
- 4825 N Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37918
- 420 Park Blvd, Rogersville, TN 37857
- 840 25th St NW, Cleveland, TN 37311
West Virginia
- 1228 Country Club Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554
- 104 Thompson Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330
- 710 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV 26241
- 118 Hills Plz, Charleston, WV 25312
- 110 Eagle School Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25404
- 7200 Mccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
Virginia
- 1090 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22602
- 2715 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA 22980
- 4300 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321
- 2646 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112
A third wave of Big Lots openings is planned for June. Fast Company says the chain will reopen as many as 219 stores as part of the effort.
