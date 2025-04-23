Big Lots Reopening More Than 100 Stores in Triumphant Comeback; Here’s Where

Big Lots isn't going away just yet after a recent announcement that the chain will reopen more than 100 stores.

Why Is Big Lots Reopening Stores?

Discount wholesaler Big Lots made headlines at the beginning of the year as it waded into financial peril. The chain was on the brink of closing for good before it was acquired out of bankruptcy at the last minute.

Some of the stores and distribution centers were sold to Gordon Brothers Retail partners, while hundreds of remaining stores were put up for sale in late January.

Getty Images

Another discount retailer, Ollie's, has purchased 63 former Big Lots leases in the past year.

Another company, Variety Wholesalers, also jumped at the chance to grab some of the properties. And the company has plans to reopen the stores under the Big Lots name.

Where Is Big Lots Reopening?

Variety Wholesalers initially announced the first wave of Big Lots stores would reopen on April 10 in the following locations.

KENTUCKY: 1342 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling, KY

1342 Indian Mound Dr, Mount Sterling, KY LOUISIANA: 755 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA

755 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA MISSISSIPPI: 2605 W Main St, Tupelo, MS; 5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, MS

2605 W Main St, Tupelo, MS; 5778 Hwy 80 E, Pearl, MS NORTH CAROLINA: 1432 E Dixie Dr, Asheboro, NC

1432 E Dixie Dr, Asheboro, NC TENNESSEE: 1041 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN; 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN; 220 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson, TN

1041 S Riverside Dr, Clarksville, TN; 744 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN; 220 Dickson Plaza Dr, Dickson, TN VIRGINIA: 2911 Hershberger Rd NW, Roanoke, VA

With the second wave approaching, the company has announced the next set of locations that will reopen on May 1. Fast Company is reporting the following Big Lots are included in wave 2:

Alabama

5363 Hwy 90 W Ste C, Mobile, AL 36619

603 US Hwy 72 W, Athens, AL 35611

1820 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Georgia

558 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742

323 Habersham Village Cir, Cornelia, GA 30531

110 E Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602

2708 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta, GA 30906

Indiana

195 S US Hwy 231, Jasper, IN 47546

Kentucky

200 Sycamore St Ste 151, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

472 Eastern Byp, Richmond, KY 40475

1714 Perryville Rd Ste 400, Danville, KY 40422

942 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow, KY 42141

Discount Store Big Lots cart

Michigan

4157 E. Court Street, Burton, MI 48509

5112 Miller Rd, Flint, MI 48507

7651 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48316

North Carolina

1504 N Bridge St, Elkin, NC 28621

1826 W US Hwy 421 Ste K, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

526c US Highway 70 SW, Hickory, NC 28602

2587 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28052

1328 Carter St, Mount Airy, NC 27030

1063 Yadkinville Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028

100 Westwood Village Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012

12295 Capital Blvd, Wake Forest, NC 27587

1110 Julian R Allsbrook Hwy, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870

955 N Wesleyan Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804

4956 Long Beach Rd SE Ste 8, Southport, NC 28461

2407 N Herritage St Ste E, Kinston, NC 28501

Ohio

4331 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren, OH 44483

7100 South Ave, Boardman, OH 44512

1965 W State St, Alliance, OH 44601

498 Cadiz Rd, Wintersville, OH 43953

56104 National Rd, Bridgeport, OH 43912

6300 E Livingston Ave, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Pennsylvania

866 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Archbald, PA 18403

1010 O’Neill Hwy, Dunmore, PA 18512

7405 Westbranch Hwy, Lewisburg, PA 17837

South Carolina

2349 Cherry Rd Ste 79, Rock Hill, SC 29732

1000 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29303

915 S St Ste A, Simpsonville, SC 29681

1023A S Pendleton St, Easley, SC 29642

Tennessee

1262 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

4825 N Broadway St, Knoxville, TN 37918

420 Park Blvd, Rogersville, TN 37857

840 25th St NW, Cleveland, TN 37311

Discount Store Big Lots Files For Bankruptcy

West Virginia

1228 Country Club Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554

104 Thompson Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330

710 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV 26241

118 Hills Plz, Charleston, WV 25312

110 Eagle School Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25404

7200 Mccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304

Virginia

1090 Millwood Pike, Winchester, VA 22602

2715 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA 22980

4300 Portsmouth Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23321

2646 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA 24112

A third wave of Big Lots openings is planned for June. Fast Company says the chain will reopen as many as 219 stores as part of the effort.

