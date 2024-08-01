There’s a Traveling Blockbuster Store for Those Who Miss Renting Videos

Maybe you just can't let go of that laminated member card in your wallet that you once used every Friday night.

Or you maybe you'll never know what it was like looking at shelf after shelf of VHS covers trying to find the perfect movie for you and your friends.

Either way, you'll be happy to know there is a Blockbuster Experience traveling the U.S. in hopes of rekindling your love affair with movie rentals.

What Is The Blockbuster Experience?

At one time, Blockbuster had more than 9,000 stores where customers could come in and rent movies to watch at home. The chain survived the move from VHS tapes to DVDs, but saw its downfall as streaming became more popular in the late 2000s.

Today, only one Blockbuster remains in operation in Bend, Oregon.

The brand, however, could see a revival thanks to The Blockbuster Experience.

According to Florida-based lifestyle website EYNTK, the traveling interactive exhibit made it's debut near Orlando at the Central Florida Fair earlier this year.

Fair visitors were treated to row after row of movies available to buy for $5 along with candy and various Blockbuster-branded memorabilia. Signage from actual Blockbuster stores welcomed curious attendees who later found themselves stretched out on the experience's couch, watching movies.

"Not just a backdrop, visitors are welcome to take movies out and play them on the TV," EYNTK reported. "In fact, there isn't even a time limit."

READ MORE: Once Beloved Mall Brand About To Make Triumphant Return After 15 Years

If you like what you're watching, you can purchase it to take home. There's no need to return it in three days either.

How To See The Blockbuster Experience

The Blockbuster Experience started as more of a Florida thing with the appearance at the Central Florida Fair. It has next booked a date at the Tampa Bay Comic Convention on Aug. 23-25.

Those outside of Florida will be happy to know The Blockbuster Experience is set for its first every date outside of the state when it heads to FanX, a comic and pop culture convention, Sept. 26-28 in Salt Lake City.

If you can't make either of those dates, you might have to settle on taking a roadtrip to Bend, Oregon to visit the last Blockbuster. According to their Instagram, business is thriving and they're ready to hire a new team member in the coming weeks.

Maybe Blockbuster still has a chance to make a comeback after all.

