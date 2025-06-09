Fan Brings Comically Large Stuffed Emu to Ballpark to Enjoy Milwaukee Brewers Game

Milwaukee Brewers baseball fans got an unexpected visitor in their section when a giant stuffed emu joined them during Friday's game.

Video Shows Emu At Brewers Game

While the Brewers struggled to get something going on the field against the San Diego Padres on Friday, most of the fans' attention was drawn to a large creature making its way through the seats at American Family Field.

Videos shared by Major League Baseball show a fan in the bleacher section of the stadium carrying an oversized stuffed emu. The plush animal was even decked out in a Brewers shirt.

"That's a first, I don't think I've ever seen an emu at the ballpark," one of the announcers is heard saying on the TV broadcast of the game.

The announcers later debated whether it was a real emu (we're fairly certain it wasn't) before it was shown being passed between rows so other fans could snap photos with the bird.

Are Stuffed Animals Allowed At Brewers Games?

While there was no indication on the broadcast regarding how the emu made it into American Family Field, there is a good chance the Brewers fan simply walked it into the ballpark to watch the game.

According to American Family Field's guidelines, fans are not prohibited from bringing stuffed animals of any size into the ballpark.

Live pets, however, are not allowed at Brewers home games unless they are service animals or there is a specific promotion when animals are permitted to attend, such as a Bark in the Park night.

The emu's appearance did not provide a spark for Milwaukee's offense on Friday as they suffered a 2-0 loss to the Padres.