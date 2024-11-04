Bride Predicted Wedding in High School in Jaw-Dropping Viral TikTok

When you know, you know.

That was the case for Ava Yuergens who recently went viral after sharing a video from her wedding day.

When The Bride Predicted Her Wedding

Yuergens has amassed a steady following on TikTok thanks to her frequent videos where she gives tips on how to be successful and productive in the business world. She also might want to consider revealing just how she was able to so accurately predict the future.

A recent post on Yuergens account contains footage from her wedding day. She can been seen in the short video next to her now-husband, Ben, during what appears to be their wedding reception.

Guests at the event have their eyes focused on a video projected on the venue's wall.

"Play this at my wedding. This is me at 14 years old on December 8th on a Sunday, in 2019," a young Yuergens is shown saying in the video played for reception attendees. "I'm a a freshman, by the way. And I am telling you right now, I am going to be married to Ben Otto."

The crowd gasps in amazement as they realize her prediction was spot on.

Engagement Story Behind Viral Couple

Dig back in Yuergens' TikTok and you will find a video where she explains how she got engaged to her husband that was posted in 2022. She was 16 years old when they got engaged, two years after her initial prediction video.

"I get asked all the time 'Ava, why did you get engaged at 16?' Number 1, I'm gonna marry my best friend. Number 2, Ben is not only my best friend and my lover, he's also my business partner."

The two actually started working together in high school to generate wealth through real estate investments.

"People either love it or they hate it," Yuergens says of her getting engaged at 16.

People apparently do "love it," or are at least fascinated by it. The two videos above already have a combined 30 million views.

What It Looks Like When You Get Married At Taco Bell The Las Vegas Taco Bell Cantina offers wedding ceremonies. The restaurant features a wedding chapel on its second floor. Here is a look at what it looks like to get married at Taco Bell. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll