Bugs Bunny Lied to Us — the Mind-Blowing Reason We All Think Rabbits Love Carrots (They Don’t)

If you’ve been within 20 feet of a big box store lately, it’s pretty obvious that Easter is just around the corner.

And because of that, you’ve likely encountered one of the most mindboggling hoaxes you can imagine — and it has to do with (of all things) carrots and rabbits.

There’s a good chance you’ve seen chocolate bunnies, stuffed rabbits, or even greeting cards with cartoon bunnies munching carrots, but a video by author Jason K. Largan circulating on social media explains that this isn’t even true.

The Whole ‘Rabbits Love Carrots’ Thing Is a Total Lie

In addition to rabbits loving Trix, it’s been a staple of modern lore that they love a good carrot. In fact, if you had a pet rabbit as a kid (or many, as is bound to happen) you probably fed your cute bunnikins a healthy supply of carrots. Turns out, according to Vets Now, carrots are terrible for rabbits — they’re high in sugar and can actually be harmful to their health. They don't even eat them in the wild.

What?!

Enter Bugs Bunny: The Real Reason This Myth Exists

So why do we all think that rabbits love carrots? You can thank everyone's favorite wisecracking, fast-talking, and totally unflappable animated "wascally wabbit" — Bugs Bunny.

In the 1941 short 'The Wabbit Who Came to Supper,' Bugs Bunny sings 'Oh carrots are divine, you get a dozen for a dime, it's magic.'

You probably assumed that Bugs Bunny always loved carrots.

You wouldn't see him without one in his hand, while asking, "What's up, Doc?" with his mouth full. But get this: he wasn't eating because he liked them. He was making fun of a scene from 1934's It Happened One Night, a phenomenally popular film that came out prior to the launch of Bugs Bunny's character in the Merrie Melodies shorts. In the scene, legendary actor Clark Gable stands by a fence and exaggeratedly eats a carrot while having a conversation with co-star Claudette Colbert's character.

You can watch the "carrot chomping" scene from It Happened One Night below:

How influential was this movie and Clark Gable’s character? So influential that animators used the gag as inspiration for Bugs Bunny’s speech style — and his iconic devotion to carrots.

And here’s where it gets really strange: while Gable’s character influenced Bugs Bunny, the popularity of Bugs Bunny ended up shaping how the world sees rabbits, even though the whole rabbit-and-carrot thing is total fiction. Even today, it’s hard to imagine an Easter Bunny or cartoon rabbit on a greeting card not holding a carrot.

