You have endless options when shopping online, so why not focus on your bottom line?

Bring self-care to your derrière with C By Charmin.

What is 'C By Charmin?'

I asked this exact question when the algorithm served me ads for a new bougie brand of toilet paper.

"Spa-like feeling with every touch," the ad touts. "Silky top layer that’s simply irresistible."

Like, okay--y'all got me with that one. I am in my baddie era and deserve to be pampered so I clicked the link to get more details.

Charmin Charmin loading...

What's Special About C By Charmin?

The fine folks at Charmin have made your business their business--and they think your downstairs deserves a spa moment. Their new t.p. is made with "velvety plush" fibers that create "cloth-like comfort."

Charmin Charmin loading...

Intrigued? 100%. And then I saw the price tag.

Charmin Charmin loading...

Am I hallucinating or does that say $25 for eight rolls? Twenty-five American dollars for just eight rolls of toilet paper? That's more than three bucks PER ROLL. This can't be real, right?

Is C By Charmin Legit?

I began to doubt my sanity when I found zero information about this new product online. After some social media sleuthing, I finally found a TikTok that confirmed I was not delulu.

Commenters echoed the sort-of-sus vibe of the new ads, even suggesting that C By Charmin might not be a real thing.

TikTok TikTok loading...

To be fair, I have given my email address to far more ridiculous ventures (Hot Dog Straw anyone?) but I digress. Another comment caught my eye-- this one inferring that the ads may serve another purpose.

TikTok TikTok loading...

@nate.rosen replied to this comment in the video below, explaining the marketing tactic in greater detail.

Could C By Charmin be a 'Strawman Brand?' ‍Maybe.

I will add that uspto.report, a site that shares details on United States Patent filings, shows Procter and Gamble (Charmin's parent company) filed for a trademark for the new brand on May 5, 2024.

Where Can I Buy 'C By Charmin?'

Bad news if you want to buy the bougie toilet paper--it's sold out. You can, however, sign up for 'email notifications' about the product.

Charmin Charmin loading...

Another bummer: C by Charmin isn't currently available in Charmin's online store, but you can add its massive 'Forever Roll' to your cart if you're willing to squeeze out $40 for a starter pack.

The bottom line: we'll have to wait and see if this new haute haunches solution actually has a launch date.

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S. The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant