Is Charmin Gaslighting Us With A New ‘Luxury’ Line of Toilet Paper?
You have endless options when shopping online, so why not focus on your bottom line?
Bring self-care to your derrière with C By Charmin.
What is 'C By Charmin?'
I asked this exact question when the algorithm served me ads for a new bougie brand of toilet paper.
"Spa-like feeling with every touch," the ad touts. "Silky top layer that’s simply irresistible."
Like, okay--y'all got me with that one. I am in my baddie era and deserve to be pampered so I clicked the link to get more details.
What's Special About C By Charmin?
The fine folks at Charmin have made your business their business--and they think your downstairs deserves a spa moment. Their new t.p. is made with "velvety plush" fibers that create "cloth-like comfort."
Intrigued? 100%. And then I saw the price tag.
Am I hallucinating or does that say $25 for eight rolls? Twenty-five American dollars for just eight rolls of toilet paper? That's more than three bucks PER ROLL. This can't be real, right?
Is C By Charmin Legit?
I began to doubt my sanity when I found zero information about this new product online. After some social media sleuthing, I finally found a TikTok that confirmed I was not delulu.
Commenters echoed the sort-of-sus vibe of the new ads, even suggesting that C By Charmin might not be a real thing.
To be fair, I have given my email address to far more ridiculous ventures (Hot Dog Straw anyone?) but I digress. Another comment caught my eye-- this one inferring that the ads may serve another purpose.
@nate.rosen replied to this comment in the video below, explaining the marketing tactic in greater detail.
Could C By Charmin be a 'Strawman Brand?' Maybe.
I will add that uspto.report, a site that shares details on United States Patent filings, shows Procter and Gamble (Charmin's parent company) filed for a trademark for the new brand on May 5, 2024.
Where Can I Buy 'C By Charmin?'
Bad news if you want to buy the bougie toilet paper--it's sold out. You can, however, sign up for 'email notifications' about the product.
Another bummer: C by Charmin isn't currently available in Charmin's online store, but you can add its massive 'Forever Roll' to your cart if you're willing to squeeze out $40 for a starter pack.
The bottom line: we'll have to wait and see if this new haute haunches solution actually has a launch date.
LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant