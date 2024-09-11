Can You Eat Your Pet’s Food Without Getting Violently Ill?

It was bound to happen once we introduced a puppy into a house that also contains two children under the age of 5.

The youngest was the first to commit the offense. We found her nibbling on some of the dog's food, which sent us into a panic.

Is Eating Dog Food Harmful To Humans?

Whether it is hard kibble or that disgusting looking wet stuff from a can, no one wants to think about their kid chowing down on the family pet's food. But toddlers will be toddlers. They have to get into everything and try to eat things that aren't fit for human consumption.

In a moment of panic, you'll probably wonder just how harmful that pet food is for your little one. (Trust me, I've been there and know the struggle)

Healthline.com says that while eating dog food might be OK for people, there is still some risk involved.

"Dog food isn't designed for the unique nutrition needs of humans, though it is made from ingredients that are technically safe for humans to eat," Healthline.com reports.

The website believes that ingesting dog food in an "emergency situation" will likely not be toxic for humans. Repeated instances of kids accidentally eating dog food, however, could end up being an issue.

Healthline.com says children are considered high risk when it comes to getting food-borne illness that could be contracted from eating dog food.

Hand reaching for pet food Canva loading...

Is It Safer To Eat Canned Pet Food Vs. Kibble?

Let's say your pet has moved on from eating kibble and now only prefers meals that come from a can. Pet food from a can looks awful, but some of our furry friends can't get enough of it.

Vice dove into the issue of eating pet food and found canned pet food is actually "supposed to be sterile thanks to the canning process." Unfortunately, that is not always the case.

In an article published on Vice.com, we are reminded that some companies in the past have tried to cut corners when it comes to what is in the can. Cases are rare, but it can certainly happen if the pet food is being imported from an area with less regulation.

"The point is, you're far more likely to bite into contaminated people food, but it is possible to be extraordinarily unlucky and have your one experiment with non-human food result in a salmonella- or listeria-contaminated dog-food meal," Vice reports.

Maybe it's best if we all just do a better job of making sure our pets' food is picked up before the kids come into the room to play.

