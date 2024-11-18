Organic Carrots Recalled After E.Coli Outbreak, and Death

A number of organic bagged carrots are being recalled after an E.Coli outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that a number of bagged organic carrots sold by Grimmway Farms have been linked to an E.Coli outbreak in the U.S. As it stands currently, one person has died, fifteen have been hospitalized, and thirty-nine people have been infected.

These carrots came in multiple brands and sizes of both whole and baby carrots. While they are no longer for sale at stores, they may still be in your home. Time to check you refrigerators! You'll want to throw these out asap, and be sure to disinfect any areas they may have touched.

READ MORE: Stores That Will Be Open (and Closed) on Thanksgiving 2024

What states are bagged organic carrots being recalled?

Arkansas, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Michigan, *Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, *New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, *Washington, Wyoming

*indicates states that have reported the most cases.

What stores were the recalled organic carrots sold at?

365 Whole Foods Market, Albertson's, Food Lion, Kroger, Publix, Target, Trader, and Wegmans.

Which brands of organic carrots have been recalled for E.Coli?

A detailed list of products affected, according to the Food and Drug Administration. You can find product photos here.

Bagged, whole organic carrots

They do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024.

365; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

1lb, 2lb, 5lb Bunny Luv ; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb

; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb, 25lb Cal-Organic ; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb

; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 6lb, 10lb, 25lb Compliments ; 2lb

; 2lb Full Circle ; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Good & Gather ; 2lb

; 2lb GreenWise ; 1lb, 25lbs

; 1lb, 25lbs Marketside ; 2lb

; 2lb Nature’s Promise ; 1lb, 5lb

; 1lb, 5lb O-Organics ; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb

; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb, 10lb President’s Choice ; 2lb

; 2lb Simple Truth ; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Trader Joe’s ; 1lb

; 1lb Wegmans ; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb Wholesome Pantry; 1lb, 2lb, 5lb

Bagged, organic baby carrots

These had best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024.

365 ; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024.

; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024. Bunny Luv ; 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 12, 2024.

; 1lb, 2lb, 3lb, 5lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 12, 2024. Cal-Organic ; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024.

; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb, 2pk/2lbs; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024. Compliments ; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024, through Oct. 24, 2024.

; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024, through Oct. 24, 2024. Full Circle ; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024, through Oct. 24, 2024.

; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024, through Oct. 24, 2024. Good & Gather ; 12oz, 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024.

; 12oz, 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024. GreenWise ; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Oct. 26, 2024.

; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Oct. 26, 2024. Grimmway Farms ; 25 lb bag; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Oct. 3, 2024.

; 25 lb bag; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Oct. 3, 2024. Marketside ; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024.

; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024. Nature’s Promise ; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 13, 2024, through, Oct. 25, 2024.

; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 13, 2024, through, Oct. 25, 2024. O-Organics ; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024.

; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024. President’s Choice ; 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024.

; 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 11, 2024, through Nov. 2, 2024. Raley’s; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024, through Oct. 23, 2024.

1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024, through Oct. 23, 2024. Simple Truth ; 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024 through Nov. 2, 2024.

; 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024 through Nov. 2, 2024. Sprouts ; 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 13, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024.

; 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 13, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024. Trader Joe’s ; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 13, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024.

; 1lb; best-by dates from Sept. 13, 2024, through Nov. 4, 2024. Wegmans ; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024 through Nov. 2, 2024.

; 12oz, 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates from Sept. 14, 2024 through Nov. 2, 2024. Wholesome Pantry; 1lb, 2lb; best-by dates through Sept. 16, 2024, through Nov. 7, 2024.

What are the symptoms of E. Coli infection?

Symptoms can include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, and vomiting. In serious cases, kidney problems, hospitalization, and death can occur, according to the CDC.

What should you do if you think you have E.Coli?

If you are experiencing severe symptoms such as diarrhea (more than 3 days, not improving), fever higher than 102°F, bloody diarrhea, vomiting to the point of not being able to keep liquids down, and/or dehydration, you should seek health care and tell your provider what you ate.

READ MORE: Fast Food Chains With the Highest (and Lowest Quality) Burgers

Here's a look at some of the biggest product recalls in the last decade.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray

Which grocer is your go-to?