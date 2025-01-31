We all have our favorites when it comes to chain stores and specific brands we use on a near daily basis.

But how popular are our favorite places?

Every year, research firm Brand Keys releases its Customer Loyalty Engagement Index. The list shows which brands are able to create and maintain the most loyal customers.

The Customer Loyalty Engagement Index is created by reviewing customers' relationships with more than 1,000 brands across 104 different categories. The list covers everything for fast food restaurants and toy brands to deodorant and even yogurt.

Several of the categories focus specifically on chain stores and restaurants. Here are 15 chains that are leading their respective categories in 2025.

