Feel like you're paying more for your Chick-fil-A order in recent months?

You're not alone. According to a recent study, the chicken restaurant is among the chains that have increased its prices in recent months.

How Much Have Chick-fil-A Prices Increased?

The Street recently looked at current menu prices for several big-name fast food joints and compared them to what their items cost in 2019.

Leading the way with the highest increase in the past five years was McDonald's. The burger chain's price jump has been well-documented in recent weeks with some reports stating prices have "doubled" in the past 10 years.

While its price increases weren't found to be as drastic as some others of the list, Chick-fil-A was called out in the study from The Street for bumping up the cost of its menu items.

"Chick-fil-A's prices haven't gone up quite as much as some other fast-food chains' have, but the restaurant's price hikes have still exceeded the rate of inflation by a significant margin," The Street reported.

Chick-fil-A drive-thru order Getty Images loading...

An eight-piece Chick-fil-A Nuggets jumped in price from $3.05 at the end of 2019 to $5.99 in 2024 according to the report. The item's 96.4% increase was the highest among those listed.

The study also showed the deluxe chicken sandwich also increased in price from $3.65 at the end of 2019 to $6.55 in 2024.

Chick-fil-A's Price Increases Over Time

There's a logical reason Chick-fil-A's price increases haven't made as many headlines in recent months as other chains. The restaurant has slowly increased its prices over the last few years compared to others that have made massive price jumps in 2024.

Newsweek had been tracking Chick-fil-A's prices in recent years. The outlet reported late last year the chicken restaurant had increased prices by 15 percent in 2022.

At the beginning of 2023, Newsweek said Chick-fil-A rolled out another menu-wide price increase of 6%.

Inside of a Chick-fil-A Getty Images loading...

Amid the price increases, Chick-fil-A has been testing new concepts to better serve its customers. Concepts include delivering food via conveyor belts and opening walk-up locations for digital orders.

Here is a look at how Chick-fil-A stacks up against the most popular chain restaurants in America.

