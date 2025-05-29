Say what you want about Chili's, but the chain can claim the title of "top seller" in the U.S. when it comes to at least one menu item.

Chili's Is Becoming Popular Again

There's a group of chain restaurants that have been around since the late 80s and early 90s have become punchlines when discussing dining options today. Places like Applebee's, Olive Garden, and TGI Fridays are looked at as less adventurous fare as they seemingly popped up in just about every small to mid-sized city over the years.

Chili's is often mentioned in the same breath. Or at least it was up until the past year or so.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Chili's is making a comeback. The outlet reports that traffic at Chili's was up nearly 20% in the final three months of 2024.

This is notable since traffic is headed in the opposite direction among all casual dining restaurants. The Wall Street Journal says traffic among all casual dining joints dropped 3.8% in 2024.

So why are so many people all of a sudden going to Chili's?

Chili Sells More Of This Than Anyone Else

The triumphant return of Chili's is being credited to one particular menu item (and it has nothing to do with baby back ribs this time).

According to Men's Journal, Chili's now sells more margaritas than any other restaurant brand in the U.S.

"Chili's has found a way to make its business model thrive with an affordable menu that makes consumers not only want to eat there, but also share their experiences on social media," Men's Journal says. "That's where their margaritas enter the chat."

Chili's has started leaning into nostalgia to promote the popular drink, finding ways to tie in cast members from The Office (Pam is welcomed back at Chili's once again) and other popular shows.

The brand also partnered with Lifetime to release a rom-com called I'll Be Home for National Margarita Day starring Maria Menounos and Taye Diggs.

Men's Journal found that Chili's was able to increase restaurant sales without necessarily raising prices on its menu. Selling more margs certainly helps.

