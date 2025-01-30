Chocolate Recall ‘Potentially Deadly’ As Risk Level Increases Across U.S.

The risk level for a recent chocolate recall has been elevated as we head toward one of the biggest candy-buying days of the year.

Why The Chocolate Recall Is 'Potentially Deadly'

The headline published by foodie website Delish on Thursday sounded the alarm on the severity of a chocolate recall: Chocolate Recall Now Classified As Potentially Deadly, According To FDA.

Having a chocolate recall right before Valentine's Day is one thing, but hearing that it is "potentially deadly" drives home the severity of the issue

The issue first popped up in December 2024 when the Food and Drug Administration sent out recall on chocolate covered walnuts, raisins, almonds and apricots; trail mix; toffee and yogurt coated almonds. Additionally, there was an associated recall for almonds that were sold as part of snack mixes and fruit baskets.

According to the FDA, the products, which came from Cal Yee Farm in California, contained an "undeclared" milk additive that could be harmful to those with dairy allergies.

Things intensified this week when the recall was elevated to a Class I, which the FDA describes as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative produce will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." A Class I is the highest FDA recall in terms of severity.

Chocolate covered almonds Canva loading...

How To Tell If Your Chocolate Has Been Recalled

While the threat level for the recall has increased, there are fewer items involved this time.

According to Newsweek, the updated Class I recall includes dark chocolate almonds, dark chocolate apricots and dark chocolate walnuts.

The FDA says the affected products were distributed in:

Arizona

California

New Mexico

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

They also were sold nationwide via the Cal Yee Farm website.

Those with products included in the recall are asked to dispose of them or return them to Cal Yee Farm for a full refund.

Since the initial recall, Cal Yee Farm says it has made has reviewed how its products are labeled.

"Labels are now consistent with known allergens," the company says on its website.

