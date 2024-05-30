20 Jarring Photos Showing Massive Cicada Pile in Residential Neighborhood

20 Jarring Photos Showing Massive Cicada Pile in Residential Neighborhood

Getty Images

The cicada invasion of 2024 was predicted to be bad, but did you expect piles of the insects in your neighborhood?

A photographer has captured images of cicadas taking over a neighborhood in Park Ridge, Illinois. The suburb is approximately 20 miles outside of downtown Chicago.

For those that have somehow missed the swarm of cicada news coverage in recent months, we are currently in the middle of a rather rare occurrence that finds the creatures emerging from the ground.

NBC News describes it by explaining one brood of cicadas that lives on a 13-year cycle is emerging at the same time as a different brood that lives on a 17-year cycle. The last time these two broods emerged at the same time and overlapped was 1803.

READ MORE: How Cicada Urine Is Showering The U.S.

Portions of Illinois are right in the middle of what some might call the worst of the cicada action. The state is a bit of a meeting point for the two broods.

According to estimates from several who study cicadas, they swarm should end up numbering in the billions. If the photos below are any indications, we're well on our way to that estimate this year.

20 Creepy, Crawly Photos of Cicadas Emerging From Ground

Photos captured in a residential area of Park Ridge, Illinois show cicadas and their shells in a pile along streets and trees. The cicadas are part of a rare event that sees two broods emerging at once over parts of Illinois.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world

Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.

Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell

Filed Under: Bugs, Insects, Illinois
Categories: News

More From WSBS 860AM