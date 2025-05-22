Large Brood of Cicadas Already Returning a Year After Massive Swarms Engulfed U.S.

If you didn't get enough of cicadas filling the air in 2024, they're about to do it all over again.

Cicadas will reportedly be back for another round in 2025. And while there may be fewer flying around this time, they're still projected to reach several states.

Why Cicadas Are Returning In 2025

Yeah, I thought we were done with cicadas, too.

For those who were fortunate enough to miss the cicada invasion of 2024, some parts of the U.S. experienced a brood of cicadas living on a 13-year cycle emerging at the same time as a different brood that had a 17-year life cycle. The broods even crossed paths in some parts of the Midwest, creating swarms of cicadas numbered in the billions.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Next up is the arrival of Brood XIV. CBS News reports this is the second-largest brood of peridoical cicadas known to be in existence.

It's a different group than what arrived last year, and thankfully, we're only one brood this time around. The belief is that the brood will emerge for the first time since 2008 sometime before the end of spring.

Which States Will Be Impacted By Cicadas In 2025?

The cicada brood making its arrival in 2025 will mostly target two states while still having a minimal presence in several other areas.

Research from the University of Connecticut shared by CBS News shows the largest areas of impact for the cicadas will be Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional states that Brood XIV cicadas will likely visit include Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, and Illinois, a state that was among the hardest hit by the insects in 2024.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The report also shows "smaller pockets" of cicadas potentially showing up in central Pennsylvania, Long Island, New York, and Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

20 Creepy, Crawly Photos of Cicadas Emerging From Ground Photos captured in a residential area of Park Ridge, Illinois show cicadas and their shells in a pile along streets and trees. The cicadas are part of a rare event that sees two broods emerging at once over parts of Illinois. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll