Cinnabon Launching Ambitious Concept So You Don’t Associate it With Dying Malls

If you thought Cinnabon was a treat only enjoyed at dying malls, you couldn't be farther from the truth.

The iconic baked goods seller that is most often associated with its gooey cinnamon rolls is ready to change how people view its brand.

What To Expect At Cinnabon's New Store Concept?

Cinnabon's desire to evolve after 40 years is understandable.

CNN may have put it best when it described the brand as one "facing an existential crisis" as it looks to go beyond mall food courts and airport terminals. And while there are plenty of airline passengers looking for a quick snack, many malls of turned into ghost towns as the last of their stores struggle to keep the lights on.

Instead of waiting for the last stores to leave the malls, Cinnabon has developed a fresh standalone concept that pairs its baked goods with Carvel's soft serve ice cream. Cinnabon Swirl will not only have treats from each brand, but also mashups of their desserts from both Cinnabon and Carvel.

Menu items from Cinnabon Swirl Cinnabon press photo loading...

Menu items announced so far include:

The Bonini: A warm-press cinnamon roll filled with vanilla soft serve

A warm-press cinnamon roll filled with vanilla soft serve Cinnabon Swirl Sundae: Chopped cinnamon roll mixed with ice cream and covered in caramel

Chopped cinnamon roll mixed with ice cream and covered in caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches: Carvel ice cream served between a pair of chocolate chip cookies

First Cinnabon Swirl Locations Announced

The first Cinnabon Swirl location is set to open next month in Hillsboro, Oregon. Additional locations will follow in:

Peoria, Arizona

Pasadena, California

Kennesaw, Georgia

Inside of new Cinnabon Swirl store Cinnabon photo loading...

Cinnabon said in a press release this week that it plans to open more than 30 Cinnabon Swirl locations throughout the U.S.

