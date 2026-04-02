Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $361,371 in February, 0.4% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of March 19, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.22%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Colorado using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2026. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.