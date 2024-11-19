Classic Holiday Treats We Love Seeing Back on Store Shelves

It's pretty clear when you walk into any store on November 1st that the holiday season is here. And with all of that holiday decor comes the holiday treats too! Here's a look at some goodies that you only see on store shelves during the Christmas season.

How long do holiday-themed treats stay on grocery store shelves?

A quick Google search reveals that most stores put holiday treats out several weeks ahead of the holiday. So, they're usually on shelves for about a month or so. As soon as the day is done though, off they go.

These are some of the classic holiday treats we look forward to grabbing around the holidays.

What happens to unsold holiday candy and treats?

Today reports that unsold holiday candy is sent to discount stores, food pantries, or in most cases, if the store has purchased them they can stay on shelves for discounted prices. Big retailers like Walmart, Target, Walgreen's and others typically sell out of the leftover candy stock after the price cuts.

Grocery stores aren't the only places with fun holiday foods to try this year. There are a number of fast food chains getting in the spirit with festive new menu items too!

