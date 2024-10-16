Coca-Cola Issues Massive Recall: Thousands of Drinks Mislabeled
Consumers who recently purchased some drinks made by Coca-Cola might want to check their fridge.
The company has announced it is recalling thousands of cases of product due to a labeling error that showed passed sugary drinks off as being "zero sugar."
What Is Being Recalled By Coca-Cola?
According to the Food and Drug Administration, more than 13,000 cases of drinks with incorrect labels were shipped to states. Coca-Cola has since issued a recall.
The only product included in the recall at this time are cans of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade. The cans contain the codes:
- FEB1725CNA
- FEB1725CNB
The FDA says the drinks were canned in Atlanta and shipped to stores in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The lemonade that is part of the voluntary recall is believed to contain sugar even though it was labeled as being "zero sugar."
How Much Sugar Is In Minute Maid Lemonade?
Those drinking the mislabeled Minute Maid Lemonade likely ended up with quite the shock if they were expecting the beverage to be sugar-free. NBC News found that regular canned Minute Maid Lemonade contains 40 grams of sugar.
The outlet also reports the version of the lemonade that is not sugar-free also has "30 times the calories and over 20 times the total carbs of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade."
This is far from the first time a major soft drink brand has issued a recall due to mislabeling sugar-free drinks. Earlier this year, PepsiCo put out a similar recall when it was discovered some of its "zero sugar" offerings had sugar in them.
