These Are The 32 Best College Football Player Names of 2023
The 2023 College Football season kicks off Saturday, Aug. 26, and while many memorable moments are guaranteed for fans this year, the most unique part of the game might be going down on the team roster.
From General Booty to Braxton Hicks, we've scoured the rosters to find the most memorable player names for the upcoming season.
1. Dude Person
Defensive Back, University of Central Arkansas
2. General Booty
Quarterback, Oklahoma
3. Memorable Factor
Linebacker, Duke
4. Rowdy Beers
Tight End, Florida International University
5. Parker Titsworth
Offensive Lineman, Ohio
6. Decoldest Crawford
Wide Reciever, Louisiana Tech
7. Moh Bility
Defensive Back, University of North Texas
8. Storm Duck
Defensive Back, Louisville
9. Pig Cage
Linebacker, University of Texas at San Antonio
10. Major Burns
Defensive Back, LSU
11. Da'Realyst Clark
Wide Receiver, Defiance
12. Phat Watts
Wide Reciever, Tulane
13. Gunnar Gundy
Quarterback, Oklahoma State
14. Miles Davis
Running Back, BYU
15. Bear Old
Offensive Lineman, Montana State
16. Kool-Aid McKinstry
Defensive Back, Alabama
17. Kavosiey Smoke
Running Back, Colorado
18. Smoke Harris
Wide Reciever, Louisiana Tech
19. Jam Miller
Running Back, Alabama
20. Jaxson Dart
Quarterback, Ole Miss
21. Jaden Muskrat
Offensive Lineman, Auburn
22. Squirrel White
Wide Reciever, Tennessee
23. Rick McBroom
Offensive Lineman, Texas
24. "Inky" Jones
Safety, Ohio State
25. Trey Smack
Kicker, Florida
26. Mookie Cooper
Wide Reciever, Mizzou
27. Taco Dowler
Wide Reciever, Montana State
28. Marcello Bussey
Wide Reciever, Memphis
29. Bubba McAfee
Safety, Clemson
30. Braxton Hicks
Safety, Georgia
31. Peanut Houston
Wide Reciever, Mizzou
32. Fish McWilliams
Defensive Lineman, UAB