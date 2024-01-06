Seriously is this not the funniest? Well, except if you're all in with what you want to be a full-on relationship while he or she is still thinking of it as a 'situationship.'

Yes, as blurry as your relationship is, these are the candies that have wording misprints that are hard to read. According to the Delish website the Sweethearts box is filled with the signature heart-shaped candies however instead of those cute messages like "Be Mine" or " Forever" these hearts are the ones with misprints that often turn out blurry.

Sweethearts Candies via Instagram Sweethearts Candies via Instagram loading...

In case you're not up on the dating lingo, a 'situationship' is basically when you don't know what to call whatever you're doing yet. The Healthline website defines it as is a romantic relationship that’s undefined or uncommitted and is often based on convenience or short-term circumstances.

I'm sure you've heard of friends with benefits. Well this the next step in the evolution of a relationship because it's not just about hooking up but has a physical intimacy with an emotional connection.

It's these types of relationships with a lack of consistency that Sweethearts Candies is focusing on with its latest conversations heart candies.

According to Delish, pop culture played a role in the creation of 'situationship' hearts.

Singles are taking 'situationships' to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them. The printing on Sweethearts isn't always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.

Pop culture playful for sure. Click here to buy them starting January 8th.

