Cop Rides Kid’s Bike to Chase Down Theft Suspect On The Run

A police officer in Colorado is being called out for his quick thinking after he had to be resourceful while trying to nab a suspect who was trying to get away on a scooter.

Video Shows Moment Cop Starts Riding Kid's Bike

Lone Tree, Colorado sits just a short drive south of Denver and has a population around 15,000. While the city has its own police force with officers and patrol cars, it was a kid's bike that was recently needed to catch a suspect.

The City of Lone Tree Government Facebook page recently shared a video taken from Lone Tree Police officer Jacob Tarr's body cam. The video begins with Tarr climbing atop garbage cans, hurdling fences and eventually mounting a small blue and neon green bicycle.

"Did you see a guy on a scooter," Tarr yells as the video quickly transitions to what appears to be a home security camera footage that shows a man riding off on a motorized scooter.

Doorbell cam footage of suspect City of Lone Tree Government via Facebook loading...

According to the Facebook post, officers were in pursuit of the man who was suspected of having committed felony theft.

"The suspect jumped a couple of fences and then stole a kid's motorized scooter," the post reads. "Officer Tarr was in hot pursuit and commandeered a kid's bike to continue the pursuit."

The video shows the moment Tarr catches up to the suspect along with another officer.

"You didn't think we were going to catch you, huh?" the officer asks while dismounting from the bike.

Facebook Video Elicits Strong Reaction Regarding Cop Using A Bike

While the video has been one of the most-viewed posts on the City of Lone Tree Facebook page, it has also generated comments from those who disagree with the cop's actions.

"Should charge the cop for theft! Stole the kid's bike," Chris Garcia wrote.

Others called out how to officer treated the bike once he caught up to the suspect.

"Did the officer have to slam the bike to the ground? Pursuit was over and other officers had the guy in custody," Gary Rob Gartner commented.

The bike was later returned to the family.

"When you're a police officer on a mission to protect your citizens nothing is going to stand in your way, even if your squad car is not near and your suspect is speeding away on a scooter," the city said in its Facebook post.

