20 Copycat Snacks Being Investigated by Feds for Containing THC; Misleading Consumers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission are cracking down on companies that are creating copycat versions of popular snacks and infusing them with delta-8 THC.

In a joint press release, the two organizations said it has issued warning letters to five different companies across the U.S. The companies were told to stop selling these products since their "inadequate or confusing labeling can result in children or unsuspecting adults consuming products with strong resemblance to popular snacks and candies that contain delta-8 THC without realizing it."

The FDA explains that delta-8 THC "is a psychoactive substance found in the Cannabis sativa plant, of which marijuana and hemp are two varieties."

The products being investigated look strikingly similar to popular snacks you'd find in a grocery store. A delta-8 THC-infused product called Trips Ahoy, for example, is being sold in a package with a color scheme and lettering commonly found on Chips Ahoy cookies.

This is the second time the FDA and the FTC have issued warnings regarding copycat products in as many years. The two organizations issued warnings to six different companies in 2023 who have since stopped selling the lookalike products.

The warnings come after "an uptick in adverse event reports to the FDA and the nation's poison control centers."

Here is a look at which copycat products are being targeted by the FDA and FTC.

