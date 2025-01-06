‘Accidental Release’ of Contaminated Cold and Flu Meds Sparks Nationwide Recall

Cold and flu medicine that could possibly be contaminated has set off a massive recall across the U.S.

Meds Had Been 'Rejected' Before They Were Shipped

There is no ideal time for a cold and flu medicine recall, but this one is likely coming at the worst time possible.

USA Today reports that several boxes of meds are being recalled over a "potential foreign material contamination.

The medication was manufactured my New York-based LNK International who is advising customers to check their supplies.

"Out of an abundance of caution, LNK has initiated a recall for the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination," LNK's recall notification reads.

While the LNK International may not be a household name, it does manufacture a brands of cold and flu medicine that is widely available across the U.S. The manufacturer is responsible for the Kirkland brand cold and flu medicine that is sold at all Costco locations.

How To Tell If Your Medicine Is Included In The Recall

Both LNK and Costco have been working together to notify customers who may be in possession of the potentially contaminated cold and flu medicine.

READ MORE: Absolute Best Times To Shop At Costco To Avoid Crowds

An alert was reportedly sent to Costco members who may have purchased the meds, which were sold between Oct. 30 and Nov. 30, 2024.

LNK International photos LNK International photos loading...

The recall includes Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion. Packages in the recall will show a "lot code" of P140082 on the side of the box next to the expiration date.

LNK is asking customers to immediate stop using the produce and return it to Costco for a full refund.

Costco, like many other retailers, has seen its fair share of recalls in recent months. In November, nearly 80,000 pounds of butter sold at Costco was recalled due to a potential labeling error.

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer