Costco Forced to Limit Purchases on Surprising Item That Everyone Wants

Costco is ready to put a stop to customers who are stocking up on a surprisingly in-demand item.

Items That Have Been Limited By Costco

Costco is no stranger to slapping purchase limits on individual items.

Think back to the pandemic when everyone was clamoring for hand sanitizer and toilet paper. Costco was among the stores that put limits in place so there would hopefully be enough for all customers.

The limit eventually went away, only to return later in 2021 when there were supply chain issues with toilet paper.

The truth is, Costco had been putting item limits in place long before the pandemic. And it has continued to do so into 2025 due to a variety of reasons.

In February, it was reported that Costco instituted a three-carton limit on eggs as bird flu hampered production across the U.S.

Now, the chain has announced yet another limit. This time, however, it is on an item that you'd probably never expect.

Costco Puts Limit On Gold Bars

Enter a Costco warehouse and you will find just about everything for sale. It's likely one of the few places where you can get a giant box of frozen corn dogs and an actual casket for a deceased relative.

Among the somewhat unexpected items being sold by Costco are 24-karat gold bars.

According to USA Today, Costco started offering the gold bars for sale to its members in 2023. The idea paid off not only for the chain but also for customers, as gold prices have jumped more than 70% since the initial offering.

USA Today reports Costco is only allowing its customers to purchase one gold bar per transaction. The previous limit was two per transaction.

Costco's website also says customers are only allowed to buy two bars every 24 hours.

USA Today found that the bars were first sold for around $2,000 when they debuted at Costco in 2023. Now, the price has climbed to a little more than $3,200 per bar.

