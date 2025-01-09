Are Costco Members Behind the End of This Popular Service?

If you were a regular user of the free coffee grinder at Costco, you may be the reason the company has decided to get rid of it.

According to Fox Business, signs went up over the holidays stating that those beloved communal coffee grinders would be going bye-bye. Some customers took to Reddit to ask questions.

READ MORE: Fast Food Chains with The Highest (and Lowest) Quality Burgers

Why did Costco get rid of their free coffee grinding stations?

That is the question...and we seem to be getting mixed answers. Costco has yet to make an official statement on the matter. But, based on speculation from Reddit threads, they may have just been hard to upkeep. Here's what some Reddit users had to say:

Comment byu/StinklePink from discussion inCostco

Comment

byu/StinklePink from discussion

inCostco

Comment

byu/StinklePink from discussion

inCostco

READ MORE: What You Need to Know About Your iPhone's Radiofrequency Exposure

YIKES. If that's truly the case, we're surprised those grinding stations lasted as long as they did! Time will tell if the removal of the service will cause consumers to stop buying the retailer's discounted whole bean coffee bags. That's a lot of grinding to do at home.

Costco coffee grinders are just a small thing we've seen disappear in the new year. How about the retail chains that no longer exist. Remember these?

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac ﻿ ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

At least we still have these go-tos for groceries.