Costco is rapidly expanding its gas operations, including building new stations in cities where it currently doesn't have stores.

Costco Member Benefits For Gas

Being a Costco member has its perks, especially when it comes to filling up your car with gas.

Costco often has stations situated just outside their stores where members can purchase gas, often at a fairly decent price compared to nearby competition. The chain also offers 5% cash back rewards on gas for Costco credit card holders.

But in order to get all of that savings, you'll need to find a Costco store with a gas station outside of it AND be a member to purchase gas. Having to find a Costco store when running low on gas isn't always easy, especially when on a long road trip.

That may change with the company's upcoming move as it goes all in on gas.

Costco's First Standalone Gas Station

Costco is reportedly looking to open gas stations in places where the chain currently doesn't have stores.

According to USA Today, Costco will open its first standalone gas station in Mission Viejo, California, in the spring of 2026. For reference, the nearest Costco warehouse is approximately five miles south in Laguna Niguel, California.

Plans viewed by USA Today called for a massive facility that would house as many as 40 gas pumps.

Can Non-Members Use Costco's Standalone Gas Stations?

If you were hoping this meant cheap gas without purchasing a Costco membership, you're sadly mistaken.

Much like the gas stations outside of its stores, Costco will require a membership to fill up at one of its standalone stations. Annual memberships are available for as low as $65.

If everything goes well with the Mission Viejo location, expect even more standalone Costco gas stations in the future.

Costco Gas Station Hours Increased

In addition to testing standalone gas stations, Costco is finding other ways to give its members more opportunities to fuel their vehicles.

According to Supermarket News, Costco is also building new gas stations outside some of its existing stores.

Customers will also have more of an opportunity to purchase gas with expanded hours at some Costco stations.