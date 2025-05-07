Dramatic Cracker Barrel Makeover Draws Strong Reaction Following Viral Videos

Cracker Barrel restaurants are starting to get a new look.

Videos have started popping up on social media recently showing the chain's newly remodeled locations.

What Is Changing At Cracker Barrel?

You can find Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores (as it is officially known) in 44 states. The chain, known for its homestyle cooking, currently lists a portfolio of 660 locations throughout the U.S.

For those who have never experienced Cracker Barrel, it can somewhat resemble eating in a restaurant stashed in the back of a store that's full of gifts, clothing and more.

Diners are first greeted by rocking chairs (also for sale) at the front entrance. They are then led through the store and into the restaurant portion of the building, which is most likely decorated with knick-knacks that give off a down-home vibe.

But some of that might be changing at your local Crackler Barrel.

Recent videos on social media show Adirondack-style seating in place of rocking chairs outside at least one location. Inside, diners are surrounded by a brighter choice of paint colors and seating areas that are no longer sectioned off by dark panels of lattice.

Internet Divided Over 'Modern' Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel's refresh isn't sitting well with those who had gotten used to the chain's previous decor and color scheme. Many are labeling the updated style as being "modern country."

"This sickens, angers and saddens me all at the same time."

"We don't want modern farmhouse," Ruby Brooke commented on TikTok. "We want pawpaw's house down in the holler."

For some, the Cracker Barrel update brought on a mix of emotions.

Others could see the benefit of brightening the interior while scaling back on some of the items in the "store" portion of Cracker Barrel.

"Honestly, that entrance and exit setup makes so much more sense. I used to get irrationally angry (at) the checkout process when everyone would just jumble all together with absolutely no organization."

According to Delish, the remodel is part of a multi-year "test" program that is being rolled out at 25-30 Cracker Barrel locations across the U.S. The website reports the remodel may look different at some restaurants while the program is still in the testing phase.

