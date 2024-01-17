When is CVS Closing More Minute Clinics and Pharmacies Around the Country?

I recently got into a conversation with a nurse while waiting in line for my iced mocha latte while on my way to an appointment at a CVS Minutes Clinic. She told me several CVS Minute Clinics have closed throughout the country and she heard grumblings that the one where she works may be next on the chopping block for January or February 2024.

They're such great places, in my opinion, for that quick and easy check when you have a soar throat or something because they're everywhere. Well, I guess not everywhere anymore.

Now I'll start by saying this nurse has been hearing and witnessing closures for a few years now however each closure comes out of no where basically with just a two week heads-up to the nurses while the stores or pharmacies have a bit more notice.

I decided to do a bit a digging and according to CNBC, CVS Health Corporation plans to close select pharmacies inside Target stores starting in February2024 around the country and has already been closing stores, pharmacies, or Minute Clinic for a few years now but a list of where these closures are happening isn't listed.

The following is a 2021 quote from the website The Street which indicates that we are in the final year of varying closures around the United States.

The company has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business. As part of this initiative, CVS Health will reduce store density in certain locations and close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years.

This nurse told me it seems as though the only way to know is to ask your local CVS and then we parted ways each sipping our iced drinks.

Shortest Rock Star Marriages What rock star marriages were the shortest? After all, marriages don't work out sometimes, and that's just as true for musicians as anyone else. But whenever a rock marriage ends quickly, it can come as a shock to music fans. Here are the shortest rock star marriages over the years. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp