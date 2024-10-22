150 Denny’s Restaurants Gone for Good By End of 2025

What was once a beacon for late-night food seekers across the U.S. has hit hard times and will be closing 150 locations.

Denny's has announced it is ready to move on from some of its restaurants.

Which Denny's Are Closing?

On its website, the Denny's Corporation boasts that it is "one of the largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants.

As of September, there were 1,525 Denny's across the globe. All but 61 one those are licensed and franchised with the rest owned by the company.

The total number of Denny's will begin to drop in the coming months as the company looks to recover from declining sales. According to the Associated Press, Denny's announced this week that it had suffered its "fifth straight quarter of year-over-year declines in same store sales."

Denny's has yet to reveal exactly which stores will closed, other than saying it will total around 150, or approximately 10% of all locations.

When Will Denny's Closures Happen?

The first Denny's to fall will begin before the end of 2024. A report from USA Today, which noted Denny's "annual stock is down 50% for the year," said 50 locations will be shuttered between now and Dec. 31.

The remaining 100 stores will close sometime in 2025.

The Denny's Corporation also owns the Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand with locations in six different states included California, Texas and Florida. The outlook is much better for Keke's with no closures planned at this time.

In information sent to investors, Denny's said the Keke's brand actually saw "significant sequential improvement in same-restaurant sales" this past quarter.

With Denny's announcing plans to shutdown some of its locations, let's take a closer look at which chains also have announced closing plans in 2024.

