Largest Barbecue Chain in U.S. Quietly Shuttering Locations

The largest barbecue chain restaurant in the U.S. has had a wave of closure following a challenging start to 2024.

The year hasn't always been easy for chain restaurants. Last year really wasn't much better for them either.

So far in 2024, we've had several recognizable names among chain restaurants shuttering locations for a variety of reasons with some even declaring bankruptcy. Those closing locations include:

It's not always the quality of food that is driving customers away. In many of these cases, the story behind the closings is the same. Rising food and labor costs are affecting chains of all sizes.

Barbecue Chain Closes Nearly 100 Locations

At one time, there were more than 500 Dickey's Barbecue Pit restaurants scattered around the U.S. According to the company's website, the brand grew from a single location that opened in Dallas in 1941 to a nationwide chain.

Dickey's specializes in quick-serve barbecue fare, from meats to a variety of sides.

The food blog Eat This, Not That! found that Dickey's "shaved 19% of its American footprint" in its 2024 fiscal year. As of the end of May, 97 locations had closed.

Additionally, the website says 106 Dickey's locations changed hands during that time as they were sold to other franchisees.

"Coupled with the closures, this means that 46% of Dickey's restaurants were either shuttered or changed hands during the 2024 fiscal year," Eat This, Not That! reported.

The Street was quick to note that while Dickey's did close 97 locations, it also opened 12 restaurants during that time for a net closure of 85 restaurants.

The website called it "the steepest decline in franchise restaurant units since its peak."

After the closings, Dickey's currently has 357 total locations.

