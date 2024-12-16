18 Discontinued Drinks We Sadly Said Goodbye to in 2024

Pour one out for these drinks because it appears they're all gone for good.

Every year, the drinks cooler at your local gas station or grocery store loses some options.

Some are expected (Did we really need Pepsi with mango?). While others come as more of a surprise.

Coca-Cola Spiced, for example, was highly touted by the company upon its release early in 2024. The Associated Press noted that Coke marked the flavor as a "permanent" addition to its line before pulling the plug 7 months later.

While replacement options, like those recently revealed for discontinued Monster Energy flavors, will be available in some cases, there will always be those drinks that we will miss.

Here is a look back at 18 drinks we lost in 2024.

