This is a message for Little Debbie and Little Debbie only... You need to bring back these treats.

Please, understand that this is in no way a personal crusade to get some of my favorite snacks back on the shelf. Instead, this is a plea put forth for the thousands (yes, THOUSANDS) who have signed online petitions for the return of items such as brownies covered with walnuts or the iced spice cakes.

I've created an extensive list of discontinued snack cakes for your consideration for potential return to stores.

Personally, I need those brownies back. They were always there for me whenever I needed a quick snack during a road trip, and I miss our time together in the car.

Thanks.

(Oh, maybe skip putting the calories on the brownie package this time, if possible. Those always bummed me out).

