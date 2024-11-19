10 Energy Drink Flavors That are Likely Going Away; Is Your Favorite on The List?

If you start your morning sipping on an energy drink, I regret to inform you that your favorite flavor might be going away for good.

Multiple sources are reporting several flavors of both Monster and Bang energy drinks are set to be discontinued.

For Monster, it looks like the brand will remove some of its zero-sugar options while replacing them with new flavors. Sporked.com says the company has already announced it will debut its new Ultra Blue Hawaiian flavor sometime in 2025.

Additionally, the website says Monster is also rebranding some of its coffee options. You'll likely have a chance to reconnect with your favorite coffee flavors down the road, but just under a much different name.

Over at Bang Energy, the company is getting ready to pare down some of its creatively named drinks. The @snachwithzach Instagram recently revealed four different flavors that are getting the boot in the coming months.

Here is a look at which energy drinks will reportedly be discontinued in the near future.

10 Energy Drink Flavors That Are Expected to be Discontinued Both Sporked.com and the @snachwithzach Instagram are reporting that multiple energy drink flavors will be discontinued. Here is a look at which Monster and Bang flavors are reportedly leaving. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Starbucks New Holiday Drinks for 2024 The holidays are back at Starbucks with a bunch of fun, festive, and WICKED new drinks. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman