Boo-tiful DIY Halloween Decorations That’ll Spook Up Your Space

October is here, which means it's perfectly acceptable to start breaking out the Halloween decor. If you really want to get into the spirit without spending a ton of money, we've got some creative and (and easy) DIY decoration ideas.

All of these are super family-friendly too (not too scary for the littles.) The first idea we came across is an awesome glowing Halloween candle piece.

Halloween Candle Display

TikTok @btypep, TikTok loading...

The creator uses pool noodles, tea lights, spray paint, and expanding foam to make this beauty.

How to make a Halloween candle display 👇

Floating Ghosts

TikTok @shop.Itk, TikTok loading...

These boo-tiful illuminating ghosts will take your decor to the next level. Plus, it's super easy to create using a tomato cage, foam ball, sheet, and fabric spray.

How to make floating ghost decor 👇

Flying Bats

TikTok @copper.on.pine, TikTok loading...

This one's a little batty. This creator used premade bats, but you could grab some some black construction paper, fishing line, putty, and tape to recreate.

How to make flying bat Halloween decor 👇

Bubbling Cauldron

TikTok @apieceofmyhaven, TikTok loading...

It doesn't take a witch to make this. Just a cauldron, iridescent ornaments, fairy lights and hot glue.

How to make a bubbling cauldron for Halloween👇

Pumpkin Pail Flower Holders

TikTok @cherishlarsen, TikTok loading...

Pumpkin pails and paint is all you really need to make this spooktacular piece.

How to make a pumpkin pail display👇

Life-Size Witches

TikTok @morganelizabethhome, TikTok loading...

Why spend hundreds of dollars on life-size witches when you can make them? Grab some PVC, trash bags, pool noodles and you're on your way.

How to make life-size witches for cheap👇

These are simply eerie-sistible ways to make your Halloween decor to die for...and for cheap!

Another magical part of the holiday is the candy. Here are some new treats we have to look forward to this year.

New Halloween Candy Making Its Debut in 2024 Here is a look at eight of the newest candy offerings that will be debuting during Halloween this year. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Not everyone can have all the treats, though. Make sure you're paying attention to pumpkin colors as they can mean different things for those handing out and receiving candy.