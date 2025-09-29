It's a universal truth: seeing cute animals dressed up in cute clothes makes people smile. Over the past few decades, doggy fashion has become a booming business; in fact, in 2023 the global "pet fashion" business has been valued at over $5 billion.

Of course, not everyone likes playing dress-up with their dogs, and not every dog likes being dressed up, either. You've probably seen videos of dogs awkwardly plopping about in booties or throwing a cute tantrum when a hat is placed on their head.

Why dressing dogs for fall weather matters

Even if you don't care for pet fashion trends, clothing can provide protection against the elements that our canine friends may lack. Dog paws are sensitive and can get frostbite just like our own fingers or toes. If you feel cold, your dog does too. Remember: just because a dog has fur doesn't mean that they are better equipped for the cold than we are.

Fall weather tips from the dog experts

Some dogs are bred for winter warmth, like huskies and malamutes. But most of our canine companions need some protection from the colder weather. While each dog should get its own recommended care advice from its veterinarian, puppies, elderly dogs, dogs with special needs or chronic illnesses should always have some sort of extra warmth and limited exposure to cold temperatures. Dog breeds that are small, low to the ground, extra-lean, and short-coated will also be healthier with the extra warmth clothing can provide.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends:

If your dog has a short coat or seems bothered by the cold weather, consider a sweater or dog coat. Have several on hand, so you can use a dry sweater or coat each time your dog goes outside.

Now that you know that it's more than just fashion, let's dive into what you're really here for: adorable animals in cute clothes!

Who doesn't love "crunching" through fallen leaves? These perfectly dressed pups are ready for their autumn adventures, whether it's chasing falling leaves at the park or embracing hygge. Check out their flannels and 'fits and be prepared to smile as big as a jack-o-lantern!

Cute AND clever outfit ideas for your dog this autumn

Is your heart warmed up now? All these dogs are just so darling, and we know there are thousands more out there looking their best for fall!

I hope that this little break in your day not only made you smile, but has inspired you to get any of the dogs in your life a cozy, warm jacket or booties for the cold days ahead. Make sure you take plenty of pictures!

