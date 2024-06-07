‘Dress That Broke The Internet’ Groom Lands in Prison Following Murder Attempt

The groom from the night a dress with a confusing color went mega viral on social media has been sentenced to prison for attempting to murder his wife.

Prison Sentence For Viral Dress Groom

What is commonly referred to as "The Dress That Broke The Internet" was seen as either white and gold or blue and black in a 2015 photo taken by a guest at the wedding of Keir and Grace Johnston.

In 2023, 38-year-old Keir Johnston of Scotland was accused of what The Guardian called "an almost 11-year campaign of serious domestic violence and coercive control which resulted in him attempting to kill his wife."

The Telegraph reports Glagow's High Court wrapped up Johnston's trial this week with a prison sentence of four and a half years handed down.

The outlet says the trial zeroed in on a 2022 incident when Johnston pinned Grace to the ground by choking her. He also had a knife at the time of the incident.

In addition to the prison sentence, Johnston was hit with a 10-year restraining order to limit contact with his wife.

How A Dress 'Broke The Internet'

A photo of the dress, which had a somewhat innocent pattern, became a viral sensation with more than 4.4 million tweets bantering about its correct color in less than two days according to the Observer.

According to Time, the photo's origin story started when it was first shared on Tumblr with the caption, "guys please help me - is this dress white and gold or blue and black? Me and my friends can't agree and we are freaking the f--- out."

The dress was worn by Grace's mother.

The then-newlyweds would go on to become frequent guests on talk shows at the height of the dress debate in 2015.

