Spooky season is here! And Dunkin' is coming through with some treats that look wickedly delicious.

Why get just one donut when you can get a bucket!? That brings us to the new item featured for Halloween. The MUNCHKINS Bucket.

Halloween MUNCHKINS Buckets at Dunkin'

First off, you get this cute little purple Halloween bucket (which, by the way, you could probably reuse for trick or treating.) These buckets of goodies contain MUNCHKIN donut holes that are covered in chocolate and orange sprinkles. Yummmmmm. Oh, and you get 50 of them for about $15.

This is no trick. One TikToker shows just what you can expect out of the new treat.

To go with these boo-tiful buckets, Dunkin' also released a spider specialty donut with purple frosting and a Potion Macchiato espresso drink with marshmallow flavors. Is your stomach grumbling yet?

And if you still need a costume, they have you covered there too. They have DunKings tracksuits, and even a fun, giant inflatable spider donut. Note: some of these items are already sold out.

From treats to tracksuits, if you're a fan of the brand, you should be all set this Halloween. And if you see other brands doing fun things in October, share it with us in our app.

We also have some new candy to look forward to for the spooky season. See what's making its debut in 2024.

