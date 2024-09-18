Earth Is Getting a Second Moon; Here’s What’s Causing This Odd Phenomenon

Earth is about to get a "second moon," but it's not staying around forever.

Where Does The Second Moon Come From?

There's a scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, the first released film in the franchise, when we see Luke Skywalker look across the dessert sands of Tatooine as gazes at a binary sunset.

For anyone who wanted to recreate that scene as a child, you may get your chance only with a pair of moons.

A new report from TheWeek.com predicts Earth will have a "second moon" for approximately two months.

The smaller moon, or "mini-moon" is an asteroid TheWeek.com says is approximately 33 feet wide. The asteroid which was discovered by NASA last month, join Earth's orbit before "heading back into outer space."

"Asteroids that fail to escape Earth's gravity and end up orbiting the planet for a time are referred to as mini-moons," The New York Times says. "Being so diminutive and speedy, they are difficult to spot and formerly identify."

Bummer. There goes our chances of living our best Luke Skywalker life.

When Will The Second Moon Appear?

While it may not be entirely visible, the mini-moon is predicted to appear on Sept. 29. Astronomers told The New York Times they expect the asteroid to continue in the Earth's orbit through Nov. 25.

The path of the mini-moon will look something like this over the course of two months:

If you happen to miss this one, CNet.com says you likely won't have to wait too long for your next opportunity for a second moon. The website noted mini-moons entered the Earth's orbit in both 2022 and 2020.

"Some of them are even bright enough to see with amateur astronomy instruments," CNet.com says.

