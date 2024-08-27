Everything That’s on McDonald’s New ‘Next Big Mac’ Burger

McDonald's is reportedly testing a new menu item that some are ready to declare is the "next. Big Mac."

Why McDonald's Is Making Big Moves

You don't have to scroll very far on social media to find someone agonizing over increasing fast food prices. The one chain the seems to always come up is McDonald's.

Some of this started earlier this year when several TikTok videos claimed the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich had gotten smaller. McDonald's says it's still the same size.

There was a viral post on X (formerly Twitter) the tried to show what a customer thought was a high price for breakfast at McDonald's. Business Insider also reported the McDouble sandwich alone has seen a 168% price increase in the past 10 years.

Needless to say, the negativity online has led to some creative moves made by the fast food giant. We saw the return of the McNugget Buddies. Earlier this month, McDonald's offered up collector's cups featuring favorite characters much like it did in the 80s and 90s.

Now, it appears McDonald's is ready to try something new with its menu.

What's In McDonald's New Burger?

Food blogger Snackolator, which has been spot-on with its fast food breaking news in the past, recently shared that McDonald's is testing a new burger called the Big Arch at locations in Canada and Portugal.

Snackolator says the new burger has two beef patties, three pieces of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, fresh and crispy onions, and "a new Big Arch 'tangy' sauce." It all comes on a brioche bun.

The ingredients might not be the same, but the concept sure sounds like the Big Mac. Parade.com took it a step further saying the burger has the potential to be the "next Big Mac."

Snackolator reports a meal with a Big Arch, fries and a drink is running around $9 in Canada. There's no word yet on what the potential cost will be when the new offering is introduced at U.S. McDonald's locations.

The potential arrival of the Big Arch follows an announcement that the Chicken Big Mac will be added to the menu later this year.

