Organizing a game of Wiffle Ball in a backyard or out in the street is common practice in many suburban neighborhoods.

The plastic ball and bat are safe enough that nothing is (likely) to get broken when someone comes up with a big hit during a game.

A house in Scottsdale, Arizona, has taken their love of Wiffle Ball to a new level with a full-sized stadium in its backyard.

Dubbed the Wiffle Ball Ranch, the home in the 7000 block of Larkspur Drive in Scottsdale features a well-manicured ball field complete with lighting for night games and a working scoreboard.

According to a story from Mansion Global, the property was originally owned by a retired firefighter, Alexander Hanon, who constructed the field for his kids.

"We just kept developing the property to suit their needs," Hanon told Mansion Global.

In addition the the Wiffle Ball stadium, the home also includes a massive swimming pool with a waterfall grotto, a movie theater that converts into a karaoke room, a speakeasy and a recording studio.

According to Zillow, Hanon listed the home for sale for $2 million last year. It ended up selling for $1.5 million this past April.

Masion Global's report states Alexander and Jill Hanon purchased the home for $480,000 back in 2014.

The five-bedroom-home was originally built in 1977 and features more than 3,000 square feet of living space.

The staggering profit on the property speaks to the jaw-dropping renovations the couple made through the years.

How fun would this place be if it were opened to the public someday? WiffleBallRanch.com promises information about "family events" is coming soon.

Let's take a peek at what this home featured when the Hanon's originally listed it for sale last year.

