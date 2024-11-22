Facebook Limiting Uploads of Some Photos Featuring People From These States

Meta, the company behind Facebook, has updated its terms of service to prevent certain photo uploads of people from at least two states.

How Facebook Is Limiting Photo Uploads

The new terms of service being rolled out by Meta includes updates in several areas that pertain to using the company's products including Facebook and Instagram. One of the most extensively updated sections concerns the use of AI or artificial intelligence.

Photos and other content generated by AI have become a hot-button issue regarding their authenticity and how much they incorporate from source material without giving proper credit to the original creator.

Some states have gone as far as passing legislation to regulate the use of AI in specific situations. The updated terms of service for Facebook appears to address that.

"Depending on where you are located, you may have the option to share images with AIs," Meta says in its updated terms of service. "Once shared, you agree that Meta will analyze those images, including facial features, using AI. This processing allows us to offer innovative new features, including the ability to summarize image contents, modify images, and generate new content based on the image."

Which States Have Been Called Out In Facebook's Terms Of Service Update?

Here's where things get tricky if you are not reading the fine print. You are unable to upload photos of certain people into Facebook's AI tools without their permission.

"You further agree that you will not upload images to Meta AI that you know to contain individuals that reside in Illinois or Texas, unless you are their legally authorized representative and consent on their behalf," the terms state.

Illinois is one of a handful of states that has started cracking down on AI. Most recently, the state pushed forward new measures that prevent employers from using AI in certain workplace situations.

Additional Facebook Terms Of Service Updates You Should Know

Other notable updates to Facebook's terms of service include information about facet checking and nefarious means of used to access Meta products.

When it comes to fact-checking, it appears Facebook will be more forthcoming about letting users know when an independent fact-checking service has reviewed content.

"We work with independent fact-checkers in many jurisdictions to combat misinformation. When content has been rated by fact-checkers, we may add a notice to provide additional context," the terms state.

Those who trying to work around Meta's safeguards and limitations also will now face consequences according to the update.

"You may not do, or attempt to do, anything to circumvent, bypass, or override any technological measures that Meta uses to control or limit access to our Products or data," Meta says in its update.

The updated Meta terms of service go into effect on Jan. 1.

