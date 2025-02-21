Attempts to amend the United States Constitution over the years have ranged from acts of progress to truly bizarre attempts at changing the course of the country.

The Constitution was last amended in 1992 when the 27th Amendment was put into place to prevent members of Congress from getting pay raises until the following election.

The road to ratification of the amendment started all the way back in 1789. It seems as though not everyone was down for waiting to get a higher salary until they were finally convinced in 1992.

Don't expect any of these following failed amendments to be so lucky. From eliminating branches of the military to renaming the United States of America, here are 10 of the wildest amendments that have ever been proposed for the U.S. Constitution.

10 Most Unbelievable Constitutional Amendments Proposed Through The Years It's no surprise none of these ever passed. Here are 10 unbelievable amendments that have been proposed for the U.S. Constitution. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll