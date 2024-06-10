Fantasy-Themed Village is Just a Road Trip Away

If you're looking for more than a getaway, and want to feel like you're in another world, we found just the place. This unique fantasy-like village is something out of a storybook.

The name of the place is even enchanting. It's called Ancient Lore Village and it's "like no place on Earth." It's a village-style resort that specializes in events, and bringing people together. Plus, the places you can stay in are magical. Some of the room/village home names include Gremlin Dens, Fairy Cottage, and Leprechaun Lair. That's just the names. Wait until you see the inside!

Where is Ancient Lore Village?

Speaking of seeing this place....you'll need to take a road trip to the foothills of the Smoky Mountains in Knoxville, Tennessee. An enchanted village in the beautiful Smoky Mountains?....That's really something out of a fairytale.

Now that you we've covered the basics, let's take a look at this place. The outside architecture is insanely detailed.

Each cottage has it's own theme. Here's a peak at the Waterfall Villa.

Not only is it fun to look at, but there's a bunch of fun features and experiences too. They have movie nights, cooking classes, and even a blacksmithing class! A 'Lord of the Rings' fan would surely appreciate this place. Want to see more? You can take a virtual tour here.

