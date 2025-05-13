Hate Eating Inside Restaurants? You&#8217;re Far From the Only One According to New Report

People are going to fast food restaurants, but they're just not staying there.

A new report is shedding light on just how many people avoid eating inside fast food joints even when ordering a meal.

How Your Fast Food Habits Are Being Tracked

The National Restaurant Association puts together an annual report studying diners' habits outside of restaurants. Yes, there really is a report for just about everything.

According to the association, the Off-Premises Restaurant Trends report explores "delivery, takeout and drive-thru–By generation and geography (urban, suburban, rural)–and offers some strategies that operators can use to set themselves apart from their competitors."

In other words, it is more of a tool to help fast food operations than someone watching what you are doing with your food after leaving a restaurant.

How Many People Avoid Eating Inside Restaurants?

Chain Store Age recently pored through that data compiled in the Off-Premises Restaurant Trends report and found that nearly 75% of fast food customers prefer to enjoy their meal away from the restaurant after ordering.

That's a lot of people eating food from places like McDonald's and Taco Bell who prefer the drive-thru over setting foot inside the restaurant. Nearly 42% of those surveyed say they roll through the drive-thru at least once a week.

But there's also still a strong push for carryout orders from non-fast food joints. The survey found that 47% of adults grab takeout from restaurants, coffee shops, snack places or delis at least once a week.

When it comes to staying home and getting your meal delivered to your front door, 37% of adults surveyed say they order delivery at least once a week.

"Most urban consumers say takeout and drive-thru meals are essential, while two-thirds (67%) of rural consumers wish they had more options for takeout," Chain Store Age reports.

