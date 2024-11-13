A long list of chain restaurants are ready to takeover in 2025 as they increase their locations throughout the U.S. and beyond.

Don't let the glut of shuttered restaurants in 2024 fool you. While long-time chain eateries, including Red Lobster, TGI Fridays and Hooters, had a year filled with closings and financial struggles, there were others that continued their upward growth trajectory.

Some, including Chipotle and Raising Cane's, are even looking to quickly move into the restaurants vacated by those that closed locations in 2024.

From burritos to steak to brunch, here is a look at which fast-growing restaurant chains are reportedly set to have a big years for expansion in 2025.

For those looking to catch-up on what chains closed down locations in 2024, here is a breakdown at the brands that struggled throughout the year.

