Grandpa’s Viral Baby Nursery Mural Has Internet in Tears

If this is any indication of what kind of grandpa this dad will be, this baby is going to be getting a great one.

A TikToker's video showing what happened after she told her parents she's expecting went viral thanks to her father's one-of-a-kind gift.

Dad Flies Across The Country

Makenzie Walters had been keeping a secret from her family until she was finally able to see her parents in person. After nearly a month of waiting, Makenzie and her husband were able to fly from the west coast back to the Philadelphia area to drop some news.

They told Makenzie's mom and dad they were going to be grandparents.

The trip was certainly memorable for the couple, but it also got her dad thinking. The art teacher wanted to do something special for his future grandchild.

READ MORE: Bride Left Speechless After Seeing Surprise On Wedding Dress

Weeks later, he was making his own cross-country trip to help his daughter and her husband decorate the nursery. This bedroom, however, was getting a one-of-a-kind piece of art done on the spot by "Poppop."

In the coming days, Makenzie's dad painstakingly spent 90 hours drawing and painting a mural that spanned the entire wall in the nursery.

makenzieewalters via TikTok makenzieewalters via TikTok loading...

"Tell me you have the best dad without telling me you have the best dad," Mackenzie wrote on TikTok.

A video showing the progress of her dad's mural has gone viral with more than 13 million views.

Dad wrapped up this round of work on the mural. Makenzie says he is going to head back out for round 2 in October.

If The Mural Didn't Make You Cry, Wait Until You See The Pregnancy Reveal

TikTok has fallen in love with Makenzie's dad. She has since posted follow-up videos showing her dad's quirky personality and his talent.

The expecting mom also decided to share a video of the moment she revealed to her parents that she was pregnant. The first comment on the video sums it up best:

"Okay now I'm invested and bawling on the couch."

"He's everyone's dad and poppop now," Mackenzie shared. "Overwhelmed with the kindness you've shown towards my (our) dad and his artwork... No one deserves it more than him."

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz